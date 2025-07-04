Little-known American shines in Munich on US Independence Day

Helped by hole-in-one, Davis Bryant holds two shot-lead in BMW International Open

Davis Bryant, the world No 576, celebrated US Independence Day by putting the Stars & Stripes at the top of the leaderboard at the halfway stage in the BMW International Open in Munich.

After the start of play had been delayed by an hour and 45 minutes due to lightning at Golfclub München Eichenried, the 25-year-old illuminated an eye-catching second-round salvo with a hole-in-one at the 12th - his third hole.

Adding a scintillating 63 to his opening 69 to sit on 12 under, Bryant leads by two shots from Kristoffer Reitan as the Norwegian maintained the form that earned him a maiden win in the Soudal Open last month.

Bryant finished third in last year’s DP World Tour Qualifying School, carding an all-time scoring record for an American in the event with a 27-under-par total at Lumine Golf in Spain.

He recorded two top-ten finishes on the HotelPlanner Tour earlier in the year before handing himself a timely boost for this event by tying for tenth in last week’s Italian Open on the main tour.

Reitan, who has Edinburgh man Tim Poyser on his bag, signed for seven birdies in a bogey-free second-day effort, with English duo Jordan Smith and Dan Brown both in a group on nine under.

Scott Jamieson sits just four shots off the lead in joint-sixth after carding a second successive 68, with Grant Forrest and Richie Ramsay both making it through to the weekend as well on four under.