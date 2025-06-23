Liam Johnston takes pride of place in Scotland in Regional Qualifying for 153rd Open

Only five players post sub-par scores in tough conditions at Craigielaw and Kilmarnock (Barassie)

Liam Johnston produced the round of the day in Scotland as 15 players kept alive their hopes of teeing up in the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush next month.

In testing conditions on opposite sides of the country in Regional Qualifiers at Craigielaw and Kilmarnock (Barassie), only five players posted sub-par scores.

Playing at Kilmarnock (Barassie), three-time Hotel Planner Tour winner Johnston shot a three-under-par to claim top spot by a shot from local man Michael Stewart and Scott Henry.

Liam Johnston, pictured playing on the Challenge Tour last year, topped the Regional Qualifier for the 153rd Open at Kilmarnock (Barassie) | Octavio Passos/Getty Images

World Cup winner Marc Warren also progressed at the Ayrshire venue on one under, as did Stirling amateur James Donaldson.

With just seven spots up for grabs there, Dumfries & County man Mitchell Cowie and Englishman Adam Chapman were the other qualifiers.

At Craigielaw, Schloss Roxburghe amateur Jack McDonald shared top spot with Forres-attached pro Matthew Wilson as they carded matching level-par 71s.

In an eight-man play-off for the remaining six places following a tie on two over, amateur trio Oliver Mukherjee, Euan McDonald and Archie Finnie made it through along with Jordan Sundborg, Ross Munro and Joe Bryce.

Scott Crichton leads way in The McAlpine at Alyth

Elsewhere, Scott Crichton leads after the opening two rounds in The McAlpine - Scottish Mid Amateur Championship at Alyth.

In winds gusting between 30-40mph, the Fifer followed an opening 70 with a 69 to sit on one under, two shots ahead of William Bremner (68-73).

“The day was really good,” said fourth-placed Connor Neil, one of the organisers of an event that is being held in memory of former Scottish Amateur champion Kevin McAlpine. “The whole course was set up nicely with a few tricky pins while everyone reacted positively to the event being staged. “

