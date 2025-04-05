Let's work together - new Scottish Golf president issues rallying call

Murcar member Lynn Terry vows to helps clubs, Areas and Counties on and off course

The new president of Scottish Golf has urged everyone involved in the game to “work together” to make the sport the “best it can be” in its birthplace.

Lynne Terry, a Cruden Bay member who has been involved in volunteering in golf for over 20 years, took over the chain of office from Paul Gibson at last month’s AGM in Glasgow.

“I love the game and feel honoured to be president of Scottish Golf,” said Terry, who in addition to holding various roles, has also represented Scotland in the Senior Women’s Home Internationals.

New Scottish Golf president Lynn Terry pictured with CEO Robbie Clyde at last year’s Curtis Cup at Sunningdale | Scottish Golf

“I want to make sure everyone in the Scottish golf family works together to help make the game – in all its forms - the best it can be.

“Scotland is the home of golf and, as such, Scottish Golf has a responsibility to step up to the plate and govern with purpose and vision. Golf is often quoted as an individual sport, but for me it’s all about teamwork. We’re all cogs in the one big wheel.

“I’m fully committed to helping our clubs, Areas and Counties provide equality of opportunity for everyone who wants to play the game and to help golfers become the best they can be. That’s not only on the course, but also off it."

Terry’s election came at the same time as Alan Kirkpatrick was appointed as the governing body’s new chair after Fraser Thornton had served in that role on an interim basis.

“My experience has shown me that our club game depends on the strength of its volunteer network,” added Terry. “Of course, we want everyone to enjoy playing the game.

“But it’s also important to put in place the right structures to allow golfers to contribute to the success of their club and, as a consequence, the health of our national game.