Leading golf chief in UK and Ireland to step down at end of the year

Robert Maxfield, who succeeded Sandy Jones in the role in 2017, is stepping down as chief executive of The PGA at the end of the year.

During his time at the helm of The Belfry-based organisation, a drive and passion to support PGA members was at the forefront of Maxfield’s work.

The introduction of a members’ survey in 2017 became a catalyst for many of the strategic projects he subsequently launched with his team.

After a decline in participation levels for a spell, more members are now playing in PGA events due to the introduction of a new Tournament Strategy.

Maxfield, meanwhile, took a lead role in the development of the PGA World Alliance which brought together PGAs from around the world championing the interests of all PGA members.

“PGA members are considered the best qualified individuals in our industry, and it has been a privilege to get to know so many of our circa 8,000 members,” he said. “Their professionalism, dedication and commitment to our game fills me with great pride.

“Since joining The PGA in 2006, I have had the opportunity to meet and work with so many of our members. The friendship and support shown to me means so much.”

Praise from PGA chairman Alan White

PGA chairman Alan White praised Maxfield’s work, saying: “Rob’s passion to support and help our members was often the common theme throughout the conversations we had.”