Daniel Young and Cameron Adam both finish rounds in near darkness at Royal Portrush

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Young was left feeling “deflated” after dropping four shots late on as he played his final few holes in near darkness along with fellow Scot Cameron Adam in the first round of The 153rd Open.

As play finished at 10.13pm at Royal Portrush after the later groups took six hours to get round, Young had to settle for a four-over-par 75 in the penultimate three-ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playing in the group ahead, Adam carded a 73, matching fellow amateur Connor Graham’s effort earlier in the day on the County Antrim coast, but he, too, felt his score had been hampered by play finishing so late.

Daniel Young tees off on the first hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush | Alex Slitz/Getty Images

“Yeah, very frustrating,” said HotelPlanner Tour professional Young, who was two over after four holes on his major debut before picking up four birdies in seven holes only to then finish bogey-par-double bogey-bogey as the light faded.

“I battled very well to get back and I was pushing to get into the red coming in there. Caught a bunker at 15, so that's a bogey pretty much straight away, which was disappointing. Then I hit a great tee shot into 16, made par.

“Then the hardest part at 17 is getting a tee shot away. Hell of a tee shot and then just hit a terrible, terrible wedge shot, just probably a lapse in concentration more than anything. Just being here for so long, not that that's an excuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it was pretty dark there coming in, certainly on 18, where none of us saw any of the tee shots. Yeah, pretty disappointed, a bit deflated at the minute, to be honest.

“There was no refs talking to anybody I think about pace of play and stuff, which is disappointing. I think it's one of them where they just want your round.”

Adam, one of nine amateurs in the field, reckoned the daylight had already started to go when he came close to making a hole-in-one at the 13th - one of three birdies on his card.

“I didn’t really realise how long it actually was until we were standing on the 17th tee and I was like, daylight is getting really bad; what's the time?” said the Royal Burgess man. “We're like quarter past 9pm; it's getting late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel for the guys still out there. We were trying to read putts on the 18th going, this is bad. But it's part of the game, isn't it? You get a late tee time, you've just got to deal with it.”

With the top 70 and ties making the cut, Adam sits right on the projected cut-off mark heading into the second round while Young is joint-114th.

“It was okay,” said Adam, winner of The Open Amateur Series, of his opening effort. “I felt like I played probably better than I shot.

Cameron Adam tees off in the third last group on the opening day at Royal Portrush | Alex Slitz/Getty Images

“The frustrating thing for us was I dropped some shots through calculations today where I actually put pretty good swings on it and just the calculation wasn't right and resulted in a dropped shot. But I've got to take a lot of confidence from how I hit the ball. Making the cut is definitely the plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's been an awesome week. A lot of the guys have been great with me and just been trying to learn as much as I can, but I'm also here to compete. While I'm a little bit frustrated by the score, just got to take the positives from my game and it could be a different story tomorrow.”

Young said he’d “struggled” over the opening few holes before “playing some really good stuff” as he picked up shots at the fifth, seventh, tenth and 12th.