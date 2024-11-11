Late birdie burst leaves Scottish golfer in 'good position' in card battle

Aberdonian on course to ‘win my job back’ in DP World Tour Q-School Final Stage

A hat-trick of birdies to finish in the fourth round has left David Law in a “good position” heading into the closing 36 holes in the DP World Tour Qualifying School Final Stage in Spain.

The Aberdonian, who is “trying to get my job back” after finishing just outside the safety zone in this season’s Race to Dubai, signed for a 64 after his late flurry of birdies on the Lakes Course at Infinitum Golf in Tarragona.

The seven-under-par effort moved Law to 16 under par, just four shots off the lead, held by Italian Edoardo Molinari, in a share of fourth place in the battle to finish in the top 20 and ties.

“I didn’t feel as comfortable tee to green as I felt yesterday. But I managed it really well, putted well and wedged it close,” said Law after jumping eight spots as he signed for a fourth sub-par round.

David Law and his caddie Shane O’Connell weigh up a shot during day four of the DP World Tour Qualifying School Final Stage at Infinitum Golf in Tarragona. | Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

“The biggest thing I hadn’t done the first three days was finish strong and Shane (O’Connell, his caddie) and I spoke about that with four holes to play today.

“Yesterday I dropped one coming in after not picking up anything on the first day and that had left a bit of a sour taste in my mouth, so to finish with three birdies today was brilliant.

“It gets the momentum going the right way for tomorrow and it is amazing to think we are only just over halfway there now. It’s not been a nice week so far and it’s not going to get any nicer, but I’m in a good position.”

As Molinari, one of Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup vice-captains, saw his four-shot overnight lead cut to just two shots from Frenchman Clement Sordet, Ryan Lumsden joined Law in making the 72-hole cut by sitting in a tie 38th on nine under.