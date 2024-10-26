Late birdie blitz boosts Scottish golfer's bid to keep DP World Tour card

David Law up to 121st in projected standings heading into final round in Korea

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A late flurry of birdies in the third round of the Genesis Championship, the final regular event of the season, kept alive David Law’s hopes of retaining his full DP World Tour card.

Needing to finish in the top 114, the Aberdonian started the week sitting 130th in the standings and comfortably achieved his first goal of making the cut after opening with solid rounds of 71 and 70.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the halfway stage, Law was up to 124th in the projected standings and he has now climbed to 121st after adding a third-round 70 to sit joint-31st on five under par.

David Law in action during the third round of the Genesis Championship in Korea | Getty Images

The 33-year-old, who has held a main tour card since 2019 and won the ISPS Handa Vic Open in his first season, was out in 37 after mixing three birdies with a double bogey and two bogeys.

He then dropped a shot at 11th before covering the last seven holes in four under after picking up birdies at the 12th, 15th, 16th and 17th.

More of the same in the closing circuit at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea and the two-time Scottish Amateur champion could still retain his status without having to face a visit to the Qualifying School in Spain in a fortnight’s time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Englishman Marco Penge, last year’s Challenge Tour Order of Merit winner, birdied his closing hole on Friday to make the cut after starting the week in 115th on the points list.

He’s now up to 112th, with compatriot Ross Fisher, who missed the cut, facing an anxious Sunday after slipping six spots to 114th.

Scott Jamieson, the other Scot to make it through to the weekend after Calum Hill and Richie Ramsay both made early exits, sits joint-44th in the $4 million event after following opening efforts of 67-72 with a 75.

Staying at 85th spot in the projected standings, it means the Florida-based player needs a strong last day to climb into the top 70 and secure a spot in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the first of two new Play-Off events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite missing the cut here, Hill had already guaranteed his appearance in that $9 million tournament at Yas Links but he still has work to do to be inside the top 50 for the following week’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

It’s a premature end to the campaign for Ramsay, though, after his hopes of jumping from 79th into the top 70 disappeared after a second-round 74 in Korea saw him miss the cut by two shots.

“Rollercoaster year, but still enjoying the challenge,” said the four-time tour winner in a post on social media. “Tough way to finish but fuel for winter to work on the mind, short-iron play, green reading. Keep being the best I can be.”

As for the title battle in Korea, the home fans are in for a treat as Tom Kim and Ben An head into the last day sharing the lead on 12 under, one ahead of French pair Antoine Rozner and Francesco Laporta, as well as Ricardo Gouevia from Portugal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad