Justin Rose, Paul McGinley and Bob MacIntyre get behind latest fight to spare Dalmuir from closure

Petition already has close to 1500 signatures as latest threat to municipal course is branded ‘ridiculous’

Nearly 1500 people, including major champion Justin Rose and winning Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, have already signed a petition calling for Dalmuir Municipal golf course to be spared the threat of closure for the second time.

The petition was started by Clydebank man Gerald Smith after it emerged that West Dunbartonshire Council has the course in its sights once again despite councillors deciding just under a year ago that it should be saved from closure.

“I started the petition last year,” said Smith of seeing 7000 people sign that one, “and we were told it would not be touched. I have contacted our MSP who only last year in a meeting with her told us it would not be touched. They have no interest in this as a golf course. They see it as prime real estate.”

To his delight, the new petition has already started to gather pace, with Rose and McGinley, in response to a social media post by bunkered’s Michael McEwan, revealing they had both signed it.

Paul McGinley and Justin Rose pictured during the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles | Harry How/Getty Images

It also looks as though Scottish No 1 Bob MacIntyre is prepared to get involved in the fight after he asked on X: “How do we keep the course open?”

That led to fellow professional Conor O’Neil suggesting a fund-raiser involving himself and MacIntyre taking on the Henry brothers - John and Scott - on the strength of them having a Clydebank connection.

“Anytime I am home, no problem,” replied MacIntyre, the world No 16, to that suggestion with a thumbs up emoji.

A West Dunbartonshire Council budget meeting on 5 March will determine the course’s future for a second time after it was determined to be an option as councillors bid to close a budget gap of at least £7 million.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Gary McFarlane, who grew up playing the course and is now the PGA pro at Clydebank & District Golf Club. “The course is a great asset and should be getting money spent on it for the surrounding area, not threatened with closure.”

People who have signed the petition have expressed similar views. “Courses like this are invaluable to the local community, allowing access to everyone,” wrote Clydebank man Graeme Blacklaw. “Not everyone can afford to join an exclusive club.”

Dalmuir Municipal golf course is under threat again from West Dunbartonshire Council | Contributed