Justin Rose needs to be 'ready' if he is offered Ryder Cup captaincy in 2027

Martin Dempster
Golf Specialist

Published 9th Sep 2025, 16:58 BST
Englishman not ruling out the possibility of eighth playing appearance against Americans at Adare Manor

Justin Rose says he will need to be “ready for it” if he is offered the chance to be Europe’s Ryder Cup captain for the 2027 match at Adare Manor in Ireland.

The 45-year-old will make his seventh playing appearance in the biennial bout after securing an automatic spot on Luke Donald’s team for a trophy defence at Bethpage Black in New York next month.

While not ruling out the possibility of extending that record, it is widely thought that Rose is the obvious candidate for the next contest and could have Tiger Woods as his opposite number in County Limerick.

Justin Rose of England speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club placeholder image
Justin Rose of England speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“I'm not sure there's ever a perfect time to be a Ryder Cup captain,” admitted Rose, speaking at a press conference ahead of this week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in Surrey.

“Because, one, it's a little bit too early for you and you sacrifice your own golf unless you do it like Keegan [Bradley, who has decided to concentrate on being the US captain at Bethpage Black when he could easily have been playing as one of the six wildcards in the home team].

“Or then you leave it too late, you feel like you're hanging around and traveling more than you want to be at that point in your career. So I don't think there's a perfect time to do it. Should the question get asked, I'll obviously do my very best to consider it and make the right decision.

Luke Donald has done an ‘amazing job’ as European captain

“At this point, it's exciting and I don't know if it's wishful thinking, but I do believe I can kind of keep going as well. When you're in a Ryder Cup, it doesn't seem that far away. You kind of believe you can still keep going to do another one.

“Luke has done an amazing job and because I’ve paid more attention, I realise what a big job it is. So, if you do say yes, you've got to be ready for it.”

