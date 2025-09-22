Scot led Europe to victory in junior event in Rome and is now aiming to do likewise on Long Island

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s not only Luke Donald who is bidding to win home and away in a Ryder Cup as Stephen Gallacher is also in New York aiming to pull off the same feat in the junior equivalent.

In Rome two years ago, Gallacher led Europe to a thumping 20.5-9.5 victory, ending a run of six successive wins for the Americans in the event for under-18s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time, the final day was held on that occasion on the Ryder Cup course the day before the main event got underway at Marco Simone Golf Club and the same thing is happening this time.

Ukraine’s Lev Grinberg is one of the two playes from the 2023 winning team in Rome lining up for Stephen Gallacher again in the 13th Junior Ryder Cup on Long Island | Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

The first two days in the 13th edition will be played at Nassau Country Club, which is located in the north on Long Island, on Tuesday and Wednesday before the concluding singles are held at Bethpage Black on Thursday.

“It was brilliant,” said Gallacher, a member of a winning Ryder Cup team on Scottish soil at Gleneagles in 2014, of his first stint as captain. “The kids were amazing. We had a good team and they played brilliantly. You just want them to enjoy it. Some of them might go on to be world No1s or play in Ryder Cups or Solheim Cups.

“It’s the best of the best and you want them to soak it in and you know they will learn a few things about themselves - handling pressure etc - going forward. It’s just a great platform for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blairgowrie’s Connor Graham was part of the winning team in Italy, where he was among the players to deliver a point in the singles as compatriot Bob MacIntyre was preparing to make his Ryder Cup debut elsewhere on the course.

“Just think about getting the chance to play on the Ryder Cup course the day before it starts and all the fans out on the course,” added Gallacher, who will once again be assisted by Scott Knowles, who has his finger on the pulse when it comes to amateur golf and, in particular, the junior game. “What an experience that is. We were the first to do it two years ago and now the PGA of America has embraced it as well.

Team Europe captain Stephen Gallacher celebrates with his players after winning the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club | Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

“We will be starting at the tenth hole at 7.10am - the same time the Ryder Cup starts the next day. It will be amazing for them. What other sport can you do that in? It’s such a good game.

“I’m blessed as I’ve got a front-row seat to watch 24 of the best young golfers in the world going head-to-head and all I can do is that we make sure the Europeans prepare properly and we gel as a team as quickly as we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are no Scots involved in a playing capacity on this occasion, but two players - England’s Kris Kim and Ukraine’s Lev Grinberg - were in the winning team in Italy, while Irishman John Doyle, runner-up to Cameron Adam in this year’s St Andrews Links Trophy, is also in the team.

“Kris Kim, who was just 15 in Rome, is a lovely player,” observed Gallacher, who is staying for the Ryder Cup to do some commentary work for the World Feed. “He’s a phenomenal talent and has played in tour events, as has Lev.

“Hugo Le Goff, meanwhile, has had a great year. I just left him out the last time as I felt he was too young, but he’s been pretty much one of our star guys this year. He’s played phenomenal and I have really enjoyed watching him.

“I’ve been keeping tabs on them all and I’ve been speaking to coaches around Europe to get lowdowns on everyone. A lot of my friends are in the coaching ranks and it has been good to lean on them and ask them questions. Greg Havret, for example, is in charge of the French players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anna Nordqvist, the current European Solheim Cup captain, is coming to speak to the team on Tuesday, which will be great for the girls and boys as well. She’s been there and done it.”

Gallacher’s opposite number on this occasion will be Suzy Whaley, a past president of the PGA of America, a respected coach and the first woman to qualify for a PGA Tour event when she played in the 2003 Greater Hartford Open.

‘We want golf to be the winner - that is the key thing’

“I don’t know as I’ve never been to one before,” said Gallacher in reply to being asked if he felt winning in the US would be just as difficult for him as it will be for Donald in his bid to join Tony Jacklin as the only captain to win both home and away in the Ryder Cup.

“I’ve watched so many Ryder Cups and my uncle, of course, was involved before I then played in it. But, believe it or not, the one in Rome was the only that I’ve been up close outwith the one I played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been in touch with Suzy and we want golf to be the winner - that’s the key thing. We want them to play hard but, at the same time, we want them to play.”

Junior Ryder Cup teams

Team USA

Hamilton Coleman, 17, Augusta, Georgia

Luke Colton, 18, Frisco, Texas

Zoe Cusack, 17, Potomac, Maryland

Lunden Esterline, 16, Andover, Kansas

Anna Fang, 16, San Diego, California

Rayee Feng, 17, Short Hills, New Jersey

Tyler Mawhinney, 17, Fleming Island, Florida

Lily Peng, 16, San Ramon, California

Giuseppe Puebla, 16, Royal Palm Beach, Florida

Miles Russell, 16, Jacksonville Beach, Florida

Asterisk Talley, 16, Chowchilla, California

Amelie Zalsman, 16, St. Petersburg, Florida

Team Europe

Callixte Alzas, 17, France

Sara Brentcheneff, 18, France

Benedicte Brent-Petersen, 18, Denmark

John Doyle, 18, Ireland

Lev Grinberg, 17, Ukraine

Kris Kim, 17, England

Alice Kong, 15, France

Hugo Le Goff, 17, France

Nagore Martinez, 17, Spain

Charlotte Naughton, 17, England