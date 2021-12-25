Judy Murray: 'I will work my butt off for a bricks and mortar legacy for what Jamie and Andy have achieved'

Andy Murray and Jamie Murray share a joke during their doubles match against Tim Henman and Mansour Bahrami during Andy Murray Live at The Hydro on November 7, 2017 in Glasgow. Picture: Steve Welsh/Getty Images for Andy Murray Live

The Scottish Government this week gave the go-ahead for her controversial “grassroots tennis and golf destination” on Park of Keir, south of Dunblane and north west of Bridge of Allan – nearly eight years after Murray, Scotland’s former national coach, drew up plans.

Speaking exclusively to Scotland on Sunday, Murray, 62, said she was “excited” and motivated by the support she had received in the community and “beyond”.

She said: "Our aim is to create an outstanding family-focused community hub for sport and leisure that has tennis at the heart of it.

"It will be a centre of national significance for our sport and a bricks and mortar legacy for what Jamie and Andy have achieved, but its focus is to inspire and encourage many more people from all ages, abilities and backgrounds to get up, get out and get active. That can only be a good thing, especially as we begin to emerge from the pandemic and think about how best to rebuild and become a happier, healthier nation.”

Last month, Murray – mother to former world number ones Jamie and Andy Murray – told Scotland on Sunday the country had “nothing to show” for what the men had done for tennis.

"Why shouldn’t we have opportunities in Scotland the same as other countries do? Why is there nothing and why has this been such a struggle?” she added.

Now, her ambition to build a development in their honour is to be realised after Ministers overturned a previous ruling by Stirling Council, which had rejected the proposals following objections.

The project – sitting on around 350 acres – will boast world class indoor and outdoor courts, soft play, climbing walls, an adventure playground, a six or nine-hole golf course with practice areas, a driving range, crazy golf and a state-of-the-art light up, glass-floored court.

There would also be catering facilities, a museum to the Murrays and 19 houses – with the sale of the plots becoming the cornerstone of funding for the project, which will be set up as a charitable trust.

This week, Dunblane Community Council said it was “very disappointed” to learn planning permission had been granted, adding, “It is a decision which ignores widespread local concerns and makes a mockery of the planning process”.

The government ruled the development “would make an important contribution to the aim of increasing participation in both sports while providing facilities for the community. There will also be economic benefits, to the local area and more widely”.

Murray, a former Scottish international tennis player and winner of 64 national titles, added: "I've had so many supportive messages from people in Dunblane and beyond and that motivates me to get started as soon as possible.

"I’m a huge believer in the power of sport and I will work my butt off to ensure this facility is something that Scotland and the local area can be immensely proud of.

"We're very excited to have finally secured permission to bring this project to life. It's taken a long time, but we completely understand the need for such an important process and will take some time to read the Scottish Government's decision carefully before sharing our more detailed plans."

