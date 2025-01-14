Jon Rahm opens up on Ryder Cup, Sergio Garcia and world ranking annoyance

Spaniard expresses some strong views ahead of his debut in Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like the skyscrapers that provide a stunning backdrop at Emirates Golf Club, Jon Rahm is a giant figure in the golf world and, as such, is never afraid to express his views on the game, as evidenced in a media chat ahead of the Spaniard making his debut in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic this week.

It didn’t take long for the Ryder Cup to become a topic of conversation, with Rahm, now a LIV Golf player, curently being eligible for this year’s match at Bethgate Black in New York but, at the same time, still having a hearing pending over appealed sanctions imposed on him by the DP World Tour for playing in LIV Golf events without an official release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't know what's going to happen in the future, but I can tell you my plan is to be on that team at Bethpage,” said Rahm in reply to being asked if he’d settle up if that Sports Resolution decision falls in favour of the DP World Tour before September’s contest against the Americans.

So, regardless of the outcome of the appeal, will he be making himself available for Europe’s defence of the coveted trophy under Luke Donald’s leadership following his reappointment on the back of a brilliant win in Rome in 2023?

Jon Rahm speaks in a press conference prior to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club | Kate McShane/Getty Images

“I don't know what's going to happen, and I'm hoping they don't try to settle the appeal before The Ryder Cup. I don't think that would be good for anybody,” he added. “But my plan is to be at Bethpage.”

The 30-year-old was then asked about compatriot and fellow LIV Golf player Sergio Garcia, who has said he intended to pay his fines in order to make himself available again for the Ryder Cup. Does Rahm think Garcia is still one of the top 12 European players?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah,” he said. “I mean, for people that see him any given day, Sergio Garcia can hit it tee-to-green better than anybody on the planet. It's that simple. He's still that good and he's still very valuable.

“Right, I understand the change in circumstances. I get it. But, at the end of the day, being Spanish and a friend and a mentor, I'm obviously going to be biassed towards him. And I would love to see him in that team room but who knows what's going to happen.

“I also understand we did an incredible job in that last Ryder Cup having a newer team and coming together and performing the way we did. So I hope, I believe that there's a place for Sergio in there. I think there will be a place for Sergio in the Ryder Cup any given time. It's just a matter of letting the clubs do the talking.”

What about the fact that Rahm, who was lured to the breakaway circuit by a whopping $476 million just over a year ago, is heading into his second LIV Golf season without any Official World Golf Ranking points up for grabs?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think at this point to not give LIV world ranking points and the credibility it deserves, I think is wrong,” declared the former world No 1 who now sits 31st in the standings.

“Listen, I understand we've all made a decision and it's not as easy as it sounds but to say that LIV players don't deserve some spots in major championships I think is wrong and I hope that evolves into what it should be, right.