Eleven of the 12 players set to represent Europe in the 45th Ryder Cup in a fortnight’s time will sit down for dinner tonight before getting their teeth into trying to win this week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Only Sepp Straka, who had been intending to tee up in the Rolex Series event until the premature birth of his child in recent weeks, is missing from Luke Donald’s dozen for a defence of the Ryder Cup on Long Island.

Jon Rahm speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth | Warren Little/Getty Images

For LIV Golf player Jon Rahm, one of Donald’s six captain’s picks, it is a first DP World Tour appearance since the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January and the Spaniard is excited to get the opportunity to spend some time with his European team-mates.

“There's a dinner tonight,” revealed the two-time major winner in a pre-event press conference on Tuesday at the Surrey venue. “I wouldn't be surprised if, like in the past, Ryder Cup team-mates played together this week and spent some more time together on the golf course as well.

“But we still have an event to play for. So you don't want to add too much into the schedule during the week and, once Thursday and Friday come, it's difficult.”

Rahm, who will be facing the Americans for the fourth match in a row, was asked to provide an update on his appeal against fines imposed by the DP World Tour for players competing in LIV Golf events without an official release.

‘I completely forgot about it, which is a good thing’

It has effectively allowed both Rahm and his Legion XIII team-mate Tyrrell Hatton, who qualified automatically, to be involved in this Ryder Cup.

“You know as much as I do,” insisted Rahm, who topped the individual standings this season on the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit. “I have no idea. I have no clue. To be fair, I completely forgot about it, which is a good thing. I hope I forget about it until it happens.”

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy celebrate following Europe’s convincing win in the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 2027 Ryder Cup will take place at Adare Manor in Ireland and Rahm is determined to be involved in that contest as well and a few more matches after that, too.

“I hope so,” he replied to being asked if he was confident he could make it work even if a divide remains between the traditional tours and LIV Golf. “That's my goal. I want to be part of that team.”

Sergio Garcia, the all-time record points scorer in the Ryder Cup, was overlooked by Donald for one of his wildcards, showing his disappointment about that by pulling the plug on a planned appearance in last week’s Amgen Irish Open.

Asked if he felt his compatriot had a realistic chance of being picked, Rahm said: £”My heart is always going to say yes, right. He's a good friend of mine, he's a Spanish player, and the moments we shared at Whistling Straits and Paris, personally I'm always going to want him around.

‘I don't think Sergio Garcia helped himself’

“He did play good early on in the year, very, very good. He was playing incredible golf, maybe in some parts of the world that you weren't watching. It seemed like from April on, he didn't keep that level.