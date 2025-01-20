Jet-setter Bob MacIntyre reveals 'luxury' he's teed up for 2025 schedule

Scot enjoying being able to ‘go and play wherever the hell you want in the world’

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob MacIntyre is set to make the most of enjoying the opportunity to play “wherever the hell I want in the world” on the back of his fairytale 2024 season.

The Oban man secured an exemption for the PGA Tour when he won the RBC Canadian Open in June and likewise on the DP World Tour when adding the Genesis Scottish Open a few weeks later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Already this season, he’s travelled to Hawaii for a PGA Tour double-header before travelling to the Middle East last week for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

After a few days at home, he will resume his PGA Tour schedule in next week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and also then tee up in both the WM Phoenix Open and The Genesis Invitational.

Bob MacIntyre tees off on the first hole on day four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The 28-year-old will follow another break by playing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players before completing his pre-Masters schedule with a trip to the Far East for the Porsche Singapore Classic.

“Look, I play on both tours now,” said MacIntyre after finishing joint-17th behind his Ryder Cup team-mate Tyrrell Hatton in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. “I have the luxury right now that, through winning on both tours, I have got job security for a wee while. I think when you’ve got that, you can go and play wherever the hell you want in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously, first and foremost is trying to stay in the top 50 on the PGA Tour, so you get in those elevated events because they are astronomical. The schedule is all laid out for us. It’s just a case of going out there and playing and enjoying yourself.”

MacIntyre, who described his performance in the opening Rolex Series event of the season in the UAE as “poor”, is looking forward to some time back in Oban, though wishes it could be a longer visit.

“It’s only going to be a couple of days at home,” he said. “It’s one of my pal’s weddings, so I will be there on Saturday and then fly out to Pebble Beach on Sunday. It’s not a lot of time at home, but it’s needed. It will be my first time at Pebble and I’m looking forward to it.”

Asked if he intended to do any work on his game back in Scotland, he replied with a laugh: “I don’t know, depends if the clubs get home!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad