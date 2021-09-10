Jamie Murray and Rajeev Ram fall at final hurdle in bid for second US Open crown

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares lost in three sets to Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram.

The Scot and his Brazilian partner won the first set, but the American-British combo fought back to claim the match 3-6 6-2 6-2.

Murray and his Brazilian partner won both the Australian Open and US Open together in 2016, but Murray has partnered fellow Briton Neal Skupski in the past two tournaments in New York.

Despite reuniting, Murray and Soares did not have much training time together before this grand slam after the Brazilian came down with appendicitis, missing the Olympics in Japan to have his appendix removed.

Murray and Soares served notice of their intent in the very first game of the match, carving out two break points but not being able to take them.

They had to wait until the seventh game to make the breakthrough, converting their only chance to take a 4-3 lead. They broke again at the end of the set for a 6-3 win and took all the momentum going into the second.

However, Salisbury and Ram rallied, racing into a 4-0 lead with a double break of serve. That was enough for them to comfortably see out the set 6-2 and force a decider.

Salisbury and Ram’s tails were up and they immediately pegged Murray and Soares back, breaking in the first game of the third after converting their fourth opportunity.

Murray and Soares looked jaded, but they continued to fight until their spirit was finally sapped when Ram and Salisbury broke again for a 5-2 lead and Salisbury served it out for a 6-2 success.