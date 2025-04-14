'I've carried burden since 2014' - Rory McIlroy on ending his major drought

World No 2 opens up on what it meant to him to finally complete golf’s career grand slam

Rory McIlroy admitted that a “burden” had been lifted from his shoulders after winning the 89th Masters to become just the sixth player to complete golf’s career grand slam.

“I'd like to start this press conference with a question myself,” declared the Northern Irishman after beating his Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose at the first extra hole in a play-off at Augusta National after one of the most memorable final days in the event’s history.

“What are we all going to talk about next year?” he added, laughing, of his quest to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to win all four majors having been the main topic of conversation really over the past ten years.

It was finally mission accomplished for McIlroy, but he did the hard way, becoming the first player in the event’s history to overcome four double bogeys and also joining Nick Faldo (1990) and Tiger Woods (2005) as the only players to recover from a seven-shot deficit after the first round to claim a Green Jacket.

Rory McIlroy pictured after being presented with his Green Jacket by 2024 winner Scottie Scheffler at Augusta National Golf Club | Getty Images

“Look, it's a dream come true,” admitted McIlroy, who also ended a major drought stretching back to 2014. “I have dreamt about that moment for as long as I can remember.

“I mentioned it in the prize ceremony, but watching Tiger here in 1997 do what he did, and then winning his first Green Jacket, I think that inspired so many of my generation to want to emulate what he did.

“You know, there were points in my career where I didn't know if I would have this nice garment over my shoulders, but I didn't make it easy today. I certainly didn't make it easy.”

That was reference to him starting with a double bogey and then running up another one at the 13th before producing a brilliant wedge shot in the play-off to claim his fifth major victory.

“I was nervous,” he added. “It was one of the toughest days I've ever had on the golf course. In a funny way, I feel like the double bogey at the first sort of settled my nerves.

“Walking to the second tee, the first thing that popped into my head was Jon Rahm a couple years ago making double and going on to win. So at least my mind was in the right place, and was at least thinking positively about it.

“But just a complete roller coaster of a day. It was very tricky out there. It almost felt more like a US Open than a Masters at some points just with how firm and fast the greens got.

“But, yeah, just really proud of how I bounced back from the double on 1, from the double on 13. Just a complete roller coaster of emotions today.”

McIlroy sank to his knees after holing the winning putt and burst into tears. “What came out of me was at least 11 years, if not 14 years of pent-up emotion.”

McIlroy had suffered some heart-breaking moments since his last major win in the 2014 PGA Championship, which came hot on the heels of him also tasting victory in The Open at Royal Liverpool.

His disappointments included being denied by Cameron Smith in the 150th Open at St Andrews in 2022 and, more recently, losing out to Bryson DeChambeau in last year’s US Open at Pinehurst.

“I think I've carried that burden since August 2014 - it’s nearly 11 years,” he admitted. It's nearly 11 years. And not just about winning my next major, but the career grand slam. You know, trying to join a group of five players to do it, you know, watching a lot of my peers get green jackets in the process.

Rory McIlroy celebrates with caddie Harry Diamond after winning the 89th Masters | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“Yeah, it's been difficult, and I've tried to approach this tournament with the most positive attitude each and every time that I've shown up.

“I think just the sort of cumulative experience that I've gained coming back here each and every year, I just I feel like I get a little more comfortable with the shot needed. I talked about it at the start of the week, but you know, there's talking about it and actually doing it.

“Today was difficult. I was unbelievably nervous this morning. Really nervous on the first hole, as you witnessed with the double. But I was able to bounce back and show that resilience that I've talked about a lot.