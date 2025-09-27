'It's what dreams are made of' - Bob MacIntyre on landing epic Ryder Cup win

Scot teams up with Viktor Hovland to add to world No 1 Scottie Scheffler’s misery in New York

Bob MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland helped Europe increase their halfway lead in the 45th Ryder Cup after winning an epic encounter against world No 1 Scottie and third-ranked Russell Henley in New York.

The Scottish-Norwegian combination were two up at the turn, having made five birdies going out on the Black Course at Bethpage Black, and had a chance to go three up until Scheffler holed a 15-footer for a half at the tenth.

A slack approach from MacIntyre then allowed the US duo to win the 11th before it was all square in the bottom foursomes match as Henley holed a six-footer for a birdie at the par-5 13th.

With Team Europe counterpart Luke Donald and his US counterpart Keegan Bradley looking on, MacIntyre then produced one of the best shots of his career at the par-14th to set up a timely hole-winning birdie.

Seventh successive match without win for Scottie Scheffler

The Oban man then holed a ten-footer for a par at the 15th after Hovland had left his birdie effort woefully short before the Norwegian made amends by converting a 15-foot par putt at the 17th.

When Scheffler then missed the 18th green with a wedge from the fairway, the Europeans were left with two putts for the win after Hovland safely found the putting surface and it was job done.

It was the seventh match in the event without a win for Scheffler and his third straight defeat in this contest on Long Island.

“Yeah, difficult, especially when you get on this side of the road,” said MacItyre of the hostile atmosphere the Europeans are facing this week. “But we've got guys to back you up, the guys in the changing room, the support staff, family, friends, and our fans as well.

“Look, we are doing this for not just ourselves but for everyone who is here. But yeah, just delighted to do it with this guy.”

The same duo had lost to Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in the opening session on Friday but, helped by changing the order, they recorded a win that put the visitors 8.5-3.5 ahead after taking the session 3-1.

“It's brilliant,” said MacIntyre, who made a winning debut in Rome two years ago, of teaming up with Hovland. “We've known each other since we were young. Played against each other at times, as well.