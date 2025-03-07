'It's tremendous' - Scottish golfer on securing three DP World Tour starts

Paul O’Hara wins PGA Play-Offs as Graeme Robertson makes it Scottish 1-2 in Cyprus

Paul O’Hara produced a classy final-round display to win the PGA Play-Offs for the second time as Graeme Robertson made it a Scottish 1-2 at Aphrodite Hills in Cyprus.

O’Hara, who is attached to North Lanarkshire Leisure, signed off with a five-under-par 66 to finish on four under, beating compatriot Robertson by two shots after the Grangemouth Golf Club-attached player closed with a 70.

The win secured DP World Tour starts for Motherwell man O’Hara in the Betfred British Masters, Amgen Irish Open and BMW PGA Championship, as well as a brace of appearances on the Hotel Planner Tour in the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge and Irish Challenge.

Paul O’Hara shows off the trophy after winning the PGA Play-Offs at Aphrodite Hills in Cyprus | The PGA

“It’s tremendous,” O’Hara said of his win, which was worth £3,500 in monetary terms. “I remember seeing the leaderboard when I was at five-under and I knew as long as I didn’t do anything silly, I could secure the win. But one bad shot could easily lead to a double or triple-bogey. It’s such a tough course to play.”

After opening with rounds of 72-71, O’Hara headed into the closing circuit two shots behind both Robertson, winner of the Scottish PGA Championship for the last two years, and Englishman James Freeman.

It quickly became apparent, though, that O’Hara, who landed his first win in the event at Blairgowrie in 2021, was going to be the man to beat after covering the first seven holes in four under.

A first dropped shot of the day was then followed by birdies at the tenth, 15th and 16th and, despite finishing with a bogey 6, the 2024 Arnold Clark Tartan Tour money-list winner wasn’t going to be denied.

“I played some pin-point golf shots today and had great control of my irons,” added O’Hara, the younger brother of former DP World Tour player Steven. “I even think I could’ve gone three or four better, but to shoot five-under was great. To come out on top against the 24 best guys last year is great for my confidence.”

It’s not the first time O’Hara will be teeing up in some big DP World Tour events, but he admitted: “To get the tour starts is amazing. I think this was my tenth year in a row playing in this tournament. To get to play the likes of the Irish Open and British Masters is fantastic. I’m really looking forward to that this year.”

Robertson dropped three shots in the opening three holes before fighting back with birdies at the third, tenth and 13th to secure second spot ahead of three players.

In doing so, he also secured a spot in the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry, as well as the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge at The Roxburghe.

Meanwhile, Connor Syme sits just two shots off the lead on nine under at the halfway stage in the DP World Tour’s Joburg Open after carding a five-under 65 in the second round at Houghton Golf Club.

After carding six birdies for the second day running, the Drumoig Golf Centre-attached player has the leader, home player Shaun Norris, in his sights as he chases a maiden tour win.

Calum Hill (five under), Richie Ramsay (three under) and Ewen Ferguson (two under) also progressed to the weekend.