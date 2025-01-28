'It's strange to say it is exciting' - Scottish golfer on being back on Challenge Tour

David Law says ‘mindset is really good’ for his bid to regain DP World Tour card

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Law admits it might sound “strange” for him to be “excited” to be back on the Challenge Tour, but he’s not only hoping it will be a brief return but can also help him become a DP World Tour winner again.

In his first event on the newly-rebranded Hotel Planner Tour since losing his main tour card at the end of last season, the Aberdonian finished joint-fifth in the SDC Open at Zebula Golf Estate & Spa in Limpopo on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Law in action in the 2025 Hotel Planner Tour season-opener, the SDC Open, in South Africa last week | Johan Rynners/Getty Images

Law, who closed with a nine-under-par 63, described it as a “nice way to start off the year” and will now be aiming to build on that effort in three more events in South Africa, starting with this week’s MyGolfLife Open at Pecanwood Golf & Country Club in Hartbeespoort.

“I’ve got four weeks in South Africa and my mindset is really good,” said the 33-year-old, who, helped by winning the Scottish Challenge in Aviemore, graduated from the Challenge Tour at the end of the 2018 season before landing his maiden DP World Tour win in the ISPS Handa Vic Open early the following year.

“I finished last season feeling really disappointed with how the regular season finished and to then not get my card at the Q-School was disappointing. But, at the same time, it kind of spurred me on to work hard over the past few weeks. Look, I am excited, to be honest, which sounds strange being back on the Challenge Tour.

“However, it’s an opportunity for me to try and improve and, fingers crossed, spend a bit more time in contention and just get a little bit better at competing again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s tough to get in contention on the main tour, so you don’t get the opportunity very often to be competing. Obviously it can be tough out here as well, but I am trying to look at it as positively as I can.”

Meanwhile, Scott Jamieson is hoping he can use a brace of top-ten finishes in his first four starts on the 2025 DP World Tour schedule to get in the mix for a PGA Tour card.

“Same as always,” replied the Florida-based player to being asked about his goals for this year after backing up a tie for ninth in the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open just before Christmas with a share of eighth spot in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on Sunday.

“To keep improving and, if you play well, it opens so many doors. Everyone out here has lofty goals of getting one of those ten (PGA Tour) cards but you can’t get them in January of February. You’ve just got to take every day as they come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamieson is teeing up in this week’s Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship then the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, the event which saved his DP World Tour card at the end of the 2023 campaign.