'It's made me hungry for more' - Ryan Lumsden on encouraging DP World Tour display

Anglo-Scot pleased with his performance in Nexo Championship at Trump International Golf Links

Ryan Lumsden is “hungry for more” after feeling he showed he is good enough to compete on the DP World Tour, insisting that he wasn’t going to let one sore hole take the gloss off his performance in the Nexo Championship.

The London-born Scot was in with a chance of recording a top-ten finish in the $2.75 million event at Trump International Golf Links until he ran up a triple-bogey 7 at the 14th in the final round.

That left him having to settle for a share of 19th spot alongside Marc Warren, who closed with a best-of-the-day 67, after signing off with a 75 to finish on two over par.

“I had fun for 71 holes,” said Lumsden, who was playing in just his tenth event on the main tour. “Just such a privilege to be able to play on the main tour in Scotland on a course this good in Scottish conditions. You really can’t ask for anything more.

“I put myself in position. I didn’t play my best today but I am proud of how I have fought. Obviously it is a little gutting to have one bad shot followed up probably by a bad decision as that cost me three shots.

“There is a big difference in the outcome if I could have managed that a little bit better. But, in terms of the experience and the opportunity, I felt like I belonged here. I felt like I had a chance to finish well if I had played today. But to not have my stuff and still finish where I did, I am very pleased and just enjoyed being here.”

Lumsden had birdied the 14th on the previous three days before it took its revenge on him. “I hit a really poor tee shot,” he admitted. “I did not commit to my feel and just kind of swiped one left. I actually got very fortunate in a way as I got a good lie in the rough and thought I could get it to the front right of the green.

“The club just caught this little branch behind the ball and shut the face down. It popped out probably 15 yards short of the green in the thick rough but the guys never heard it and I lost a ball. It is what it is. Golf is a brutal, tough game. It could have been better, but those 71 other holes were pretty solid.”

The 28-year-old will now turn his attention back to the HotelPlanner Tour, where he sits 29th in the Road to Mallorca Rankings and needs to climb into the top 20 to secure a DP World Tour card for next season.

“I’m off to Finland tomorrow morning,” he said. “This is maybe going to boost me up a spot or two and the goal now is to really refocus and go and get a couple of wins on the board and take care of the card as this is where I want to be and I think I am good enough to be out here. And getting a taste of it has really sort of made me hungry for more.”

Scottish Challenge winner Daniel Young (76) finished on four over, one ahead of both Aberdonian David Law (72) and Martin Laird (74). In his first DP World Tour appearance since 2018, Laird was disappointed that his closing card contained four 6s.

“I’ve had a fun week overall. But, right now, I am not in reflection mode,” admitted the four-time PGA Tour winner. “It’s great to be back playing links golf but it’s been a frustrating week. I played a lot better than I scored. I putted terribly all week.