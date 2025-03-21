It's jamboree time as Scottish golf organisation celebrates 75th anniversary

Milestone year for Scottish Senior Women after going from ‘strength to strength’

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A golf organisation that has a ‘jamboree’ as its showpiece event is celebrating a milestone this year.

Having been founded in 1950, it’s the 75th anniversary of the Scottish Senior Women’s Golf Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisation, which was launched by Charlotte Lyon, an honorary life president of Aberdeen Ladies, is for lady golfers aged 50 and up who are members of clubs affiliated to Scottish Golf.

Comprising eight divisions throughout the country, the SSWGA boasts close to 1,000 members.

“Senior women’s golf has gone from strength to strength over the last 75 years,” said captain Morag Wardrop. “It is always a great occasion when we get together at the meetings and will be particularly so this year,”

The Scottish Senior Women’s Golf Association team pictured at the 2024 Jamboree at Trentham Golf Club. They are: back row from left: Gillian Kyle, Karen Marshall, Ruth Hunter, Marjorie Rae (President), Hilary Laughland, Louise Fraser and Alison Davidson. Front row from left: Elaine Moffat, Lynne Fraser (Captrain), Lesley Lloyd (Vice-Captain) and Jackie Brown. | Contributed

The organisation was launched as the Scottish Veteran Ladies Golf Association after a body had been formed south of the border in 1921.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The name was changed to Scottish Senior Women’s Golf Association in 2024 after it was deemed that the word ‘veteran’ gave the wrong impression about how senior women were perceived in golfing circles.

This year’s milestone will be marked by four events that are open to members of affiliated clubs in Fife, Perth & Kinross, Stirling, Clackmannanshire, Falkirk and part of West Lothian.

Scotland's best golf courses Read our guide to Scotland's best golf courses Martin Dempster has covered golf in Scotland for 30 years. Sign up to his new newsletter guide to Scotland’s best courses for top tips on how to play and how to plan the ultimate Scottish golf trip

The first is at Crail Golfing Society on 15 April followed by a combined Summer Meeting and Match-Play Championship at Muckhart on 12-13 June.

An event at Auchterarder is next up on 11 August before the Autumn Meeting takes place at Alyth on 11 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally known as the Scottish Veteran Ladies Golf Association, the Scottish Senior Women’s Assocition was formed in 1950 | Contributed

In addition, two other tournaments will also take on added significance. The first is a two-day match between Scotland and Ireland at Bruntsfield Links on 6-7 April, when Gillian Kyle (East Renfrewshire), Elaine Moffat (St Regulus Ladies), Alison Davidson (Stirling), Karen Marshall (Baberton), Margo Gardiner (West Lothian), Louise Fraser (Kingsknowe), Hilary Laughland (Mortonhall) and Jackie Brown (Monifieth) will be flying the Saltire.

Meanwhile, the other event is the Jamboree - a match against a team from the English North, Midlands and South associations - at Kilmarnock (Barassie) on 4-5 August.