It's Gullane and not Kentucky! Richie Ramsay gets in Scottish Open

Brown’s emotional BMW International Open win gets two Scots into their home Open

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gullane or Kentucky? That was the question Richie Ramsay was waiting to be answered after finishing his week’s work in the BMW International Open in Munich. Thanks to Dan Brown landing the title an hour and a half or so later, the Edinburgh-based player will be making a short drive to East Lothian on Monday to prepare for the Genesis Scottish Open instead of facing a nine-hour flight to Atlanta to get ready for the ISCO Championship.

Due to Brown already being in the field for the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, the spot set aside for the BMW International Open winner has been freed up, meaning that Forrest, who had been first reserve since the entry list was published a week past Friday, will now be in the star-studded line up under his own steam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means the last invitation, which has traditionally been set aside for the next highest Scot on the DP World Tour category list will no longer be required by Forrest and go instead to Ramsay, meaning the home contingent in the $9 million Rolex Series event will increase to six players as the duo join defending champion Bob MacIntyre, Connor Syme, Calum Hill and Ewen Ferguson.

Richie Ramsay, pictured during the BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, is heading to Gullane instead of Kentucky next week after a nervous wait | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“I’d owe them one,” joked Ramsay as he waited to see if either Brown or Jordan Smith would do both him and Forrest a favour, with Brown coming out on top to land an emotional win - a close friend passed away last week - after the English pair found themselves in a two-horse race on the back nine at Golfclub München Eichenried.

“It’s frustrating,” added Ramsay, who finished joint-19th alongside Scott Jamieson, of the position he found himself in with regards to his next assignment. “I was saying to someone there ‘I’m either playing in Gullane next week or Kentucky (laughing), which I have never had anything like in 16 years out here.”

If a non-exempt player had won in Bavaria - both Kiwi Kazuma Kobori and Spaniard David Puig made last-day charges - Ramsay would have found himself in an awful position knowing that a withdrawal on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday would have ended with the same result for him as far as the Genesis Scottish Open was concerned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would be beyond upset,” he said of that scenario unfolding if he was on the other side of the Atlantic. “You want to hold out for as long as possible, but there gets a point where if you get to Kentucky too late you are not going to be able to put up a good show.

“I basically know that I want either Dan Brown or Jordan Smith to win as I know they are exempt whereas Kobori isn’t. It would be an ideal scenario if both Grant and I got in, but I’ve just got to go and enjoy the free Haribo and see what happens (laughing).”

Englishman Dan Brown pictured during the final round of the BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

No doubt earning him a handshake from the two Scots when they get to East Lothian, Brown landed a second DP World Tour win after signing off with a bogey-free 66 for a 22-under-total and a two-shot success over Smith, who finished runner-up for the second year in a row.

Forrest, who had a disappointing weekend in Germany, is not only based at the home venue for the Genesis Scottish Open but he is also The Renaissance Charitable Foundation Ambassador. As a local man, he has been delighted to see the event distribute more than £1 million in charitable funds since the tournament was first held at the East Lothian venue in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully, yeah,” he said of playing in the Rolex Series event again on his own doorstep. “I didn’t even realise I wasn’t in until last week. I just assumed from where I finished last year, which was about 20 spots different from where I am at the moment, that I would be in.

“But fingers crossed that I do get in. Obviously it’s my home course and home event. Yeah, it is a massive week for us and I am really hoping to play and, hopefully, turn my season around a bit.”

Meanwhile, Martin Kaymer, who thrilled the home fans with a closing 67, is hoping his presence in the Munich line up along with fellow LIV Golf players Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed is a sign of things to come as the game bids to repair its current fractured status.

Home hero Martin Kaymer interacts with his caddie and wife Irene Scholz at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“If you see the big picture and focus on what the people want to see and what the tournament director would like to have, I do believe that when Sergio plays and myself here in Germany it will add value to the event and hopefully we are going to get there one day by the CEOs getting together and finding a good solution for all of us,” said the two-time major winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talks between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund are ongoing after a Framework Agreement was signed just over two years ago, though things have gone a bit quiet on that front in recent weeks.

“As you can imagine, there are so many rumours and so many hopes,” added Kaymer, who captains Cleeks on the breakaway circuit. “But I would be the wrong guy to ask. I can only tell you what I hope will happen.”

Lee Westwood, one of Kaymer’s LIV Golf colleagues, won The Open Final Qualifier at Dundonald Links last Tuesday to secure a spot at Royal Portrush, where he’ll be teeing up for the 28th time in the Claret Jug event while, at the same time, making his 93rd major appearance.

“Lee is one of the best players England has ever had,” observed Kaymer of the former world No 1 and Ryder Cup legend. “He had some good finishes on the LIV tour as well. Is he capable of winning (The Open)? Absolutely. And anything can happen in links golf.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad