'It's going to be a hell of a day' - Walker Cup set for exciting conclusion
Dean Robertson’s Great Britain & Ireland team trail the United States by a point at the halfway stage in the 50th Walker Cup at Cypress Point in California.
Bidding to land just a third win on US soil in the biennial event, GB&I got off to a great start by taking a 3-1 lead from the opening foursomes session on the Monterey Peninsula in Pebble Beach.
But the home team stormed back in the afternoon singles, winning that session 5.5-2.5 to hold a narrow lead heading into the second and final day.
“It was a brilliant day,” said Robertson, who led GB&I to victory over the Continent of Europe in the St Andrews Trophy earlier in the year. “We just fell short on a few putts and things went the other way. If we'd holed a couple more, things might be a little bit different.
“I'm slightly disappointed that we are one point behind. However, I'm exceptionally proud of the way that the team performed.”
Playing in the match for a second time after creating history as the youngest-ever Walker Cupper at St Andrews two years ago, Blairgowrie 18-year-old Connor Graham won both his matches.
The Texas Tech player teamed up with England’s Tyler Weaver to record a 3&1 victory over world No 1 Jackson Koivun and Tommy Morrison in the top foursomes match.
Graham then added a 3&2 victory over Ben James in the singles, which saw California-based Niall Shiels Donegan record GB&I’s other win - a hard-earned one-hole triumph over Jacob Modleski - after being left out in the morning session.
“[I] saw we weren't performing the best in singles,” said Donegan of looking at a scoreboard walking down the 11th fairway and seeing lots of US red on it as Nathan Smith’s side turned up the heat.
“I think for me in that situation I got a bit more, like, I have to do my job, let's really focus on getting my job done, get any point for the team and see what we can do for the rest of the week.”
Graham, the sole GB&I survivor from the 2023 match, is still quietly confident that he can end up on the winning team on this occasion.
"It's match play. The momentum is really big," said the former R&A Junior Open champion. "You can get on a little stretch around here. Anything can happen. You can make a few putts in a row, and even if you get down, anything can happen going into the last few holes.
“Just kind of try and go out there tomorrow and play as best you can, try and keep the momentum on your side and try and get a point."
Graham and Weaver will lead GB&I out once again in the second-day foursomes while Shiels Dongean has been paired with fellow Scot and former Northwestern team-mate Cameron Adam in the anchor match.
GB&I also trailed 6.5-5.5 when last win on US soil was recorded
In the concluding singles, Shiels Donegan will face Morrison in the second match, with Graham taking on Mason Howell in the match behind. Adam, meanwhile, is up against Jase Summy in the eighth of ten head-to-head encounters.
Robertson will be hoping that the 6.5-5.5 deficit at the end of day one is an omen as that was also the score when GB&I last won on US soil in 2001.
“Tonight I'm going to ask them how much fun they had out there and we're going to reiterate that tomorrow and reaffirm to them to go and be yourself, play your own game and enjoy it because tomorrow is going to be a hell of a day,” said the GB&I captain.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.