'It was scary' - Charley Hull opens up on being stretchered off golf course

English star still not feeling 100 per cent as she tees up in ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charley Hull has spoken in depth about the “scary“, “weird” and “embarrassing” experience of being stretchered off a golf course.

Speaking as she prepared to tee up in this week’s ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, the English star recalled how she’d feinted during the opening round of The Evian Championship in France a fortnight ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charley Hull speaks to the media prior to the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links | Kate McShane/Getty Images

“Yeah, I was feeling really rough on the Monday and I was being sick all day because I flew home after Ireland,” said Hull in a pre-event chat with reporters at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire.

“And then Tuesday I woke up and I still wasn't feeling very well. I had a practise round and I was just so tired. All my bones was aching in my body, and I had a really high temperature.

“The next day I played the Pro-Am and I soldiered through it because I didn't want to let my Pro-Am team down. But I felt really rough, and all my bones were aching still.

“Then I woke up the next morning and I felt really dizzy, cold sweats, had no energy. I got through about 12 holes, and I was actually playing really solid golf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So it was on the third hole of the golf course, which was my 12th hole, I felt really dizzy and I was in the bunker hitting a fairway shot and I had to sit down for a minute because my eyesight went and my hearing went. I don't know if anyone has ever fainted before, but .your eyesight goes and then your hearing goes, and then it goes all muffled.

“So I sat down, got up, hit my bunker shot, actually nearly made birdie. Walked to the next tee, called the medics, and then before I hit my tee shot, my eyesight went again, my hearing went, and then my knees gave away and I, like, collapsed and fainted. And then I got back up, hit my tee shot.

“I was thinking, I've only got six holes left. I've got some birdie holes. Like, just finish the day, get to three- or four-under and I'm sound. Walked off the tee box, 20 yards off, I don't even remember anything.

“My caddie said my eyes rolled to the back of my head and I was out for over a minute. And the security guard and the medic caught me just before I was about to hit my head on a concrete slab. So I was out for a minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charley Hull climbs out of a bunker during the first round of The Amundi Evian Championship a fortnight ago | Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

“Every time I stood up, I fainted. That's why I to had to get a stretcher out, off, which was quite embarrassing but there you go. Put IV drip on me. They took my blood pressure. It was 80/50 which is quite low. My blood sugar was 0.4. I think I just had a really bad virus.”

Hull, who she still doesn’t feel 100 per cent as she steps back into action this week, added: “It was weird, but it was actually quite scary. when I woke up from fainting I felt like I had come out of a really nice deep sleep. Like, I felt really nice. I was like, oh, this feels good.