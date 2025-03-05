'It takes two to tango' - Rory McIlroy on PGA Tour and LIV Golf deal

World No 2 pours cold water on recent optimism about ongoing talks about golf’s future

Rory McIlroy said it “takes two to tango” as he offered his latest view on the possibility of a proper deal being struck between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

In recent weeks, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, accompanied by Adam Scott the first time then both the Australian and Tiger Woods on the second occasion, has held talks with US president Donald Trump in the White House about trying to secure a reunification at the top level in the game.

The second of those meetings was also attended by Yasir-Al Rumayyan, the chief of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, with a statement released on behalf of the PGA Tour representatives describing it as a “constructive working session”.

Ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida, McIlroy was asked if he still felt golf needed a deal at a time when the launch season of TGL, the tech-infused simulator league, had proved a success and the PGA Tour also seemed to be on a good path of its own, with sponsorship extensions for both the Valsap Championship and 3M Open having been announced in the past week or so.

“I think the narrative around golf would welcome a deal in terms of just having all the best players together again,” said the world No 2. “But I don't think the PGA Tour needs a deal. I think the momentum is pretty strong.

“TV's been good, TGL's been hopefully pretty additive to the overall situation. I answered this question at Torrey Pines two weeks ago, before the landscape might have looked a little different then than it does now.

“I think it would still be the ideal scenario for golf as a whole. But, from a pure PGA Tour perspective, I don't think it necessarily needs it.”

Asked what had changed over the past couple of weeks, he added: “Look, I think it takes two to tango. So if one party is willing and ready and the other isn't, it sort of makes it tough.”

McIlroy joked that the Saudi’s “billion dollars would be nice” in the bid to get the world’s top players getting together more than four times a year in the majors.

But, asked how he reckoned that might happen in terms of getting LIV Golf players back on the PGA Tour, he admitted: “I gave a lot of thought to it a couple of years ago, but less now.

“You could create exemption categories that you try to capture who you want to capture, you know, major winners in the last three years, plus player champions, I don't know. But that's not my department.”