'It is very annoying' - Scottish golfer forced to sit out Kenya Open

Ewen Ferguson targets Singapore for return as he struggles with neck issue

Ewen Ferguson’s frustrating spell since being in the final group for the last round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic just over a month ago has led to a planned appearance in this week’s Magical Kenya Open being scrapped.

The Dubai-based Scot made the decision to sit out the DP World Tour event, which starts on Thursday at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, due to an ongoing niggling injury.

Ferguson had been looking forward to heading back to a venue where he had recorded two top-ten finishes in the last three years.

“I’ve been struggling with my neck lately,” he told The Scotsman. “It’s more my upper spine that stiffens, I compensate with my neck and it seizes up, which is very annoying.”

Ewen Ferguson acknowledges the crowd during the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club last month | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The three-time DP World Tour winner had a real spring in his step after getting himself into contention in the opening Rolex Series event of the year at Emirates Golf Club, where he’s now an ambassador, in Dubai.

A closing 75 left him having to settle for 16th spot behind Tyrrell Hatton, but Ferguson’s hopes of building on that encouraging effort have been thwarted.

The 28-year-old missed the cut in both the Ras Al Khaimah Championship and Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship before then being forced to pull out of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters after just six holes.

“I hope to be back for Singapore - fingers crossed,” he said of the Porsche Singapore Classic, which is taking place at Laguna National on 20-23 March.