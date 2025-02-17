'It felt like a lifetime' - Ryder Cup star on returning to winning ways

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster

Golf Specialist

Comment
Published 17th Feb 2025, 07:40 BST
Swede Ludvig lands fourth European victory in last five events on PGA Tour

Ludvig Aberg admitted it “felt like a lifetime” after returning to winning ways as he maintained a hot streak for European golfers on the PGA Tour.

The Swede took the professional game by storm in his rookie season in 2023 by winning on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, as well as playing on a victorious European team in the Ryder Cup.

He then finished second on his major debut in The Masters last year and has been inside the world’s top ten ever since.

Ludvig Ãberg poses with the trophy after winning The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California
Ludvig Ãberg poses with the trophy after winning The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California | Harry How/Getty Images

Last year, though, ended up winless for him and, therefore, Adberg was delighted to taste success again after landing a hard-earned one-shot win over American Maverick McNealy in the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines.

In a thrilling closing circuit at the San Diego venue, Aberg covered the final six holes in four under as he signed off with a 66 to finish on 12 under.

McNealy had looked to be on course for victory after reeling off five birdies in a row from the second then adding a hat-trick in another burst around the turn. In contrast to Aberg, though, he then played the last six holes in level par.

“Oh, absolutely, it felt like a lifetime,” replied Aberg to being asked about how it felt to be back in the winner’s circle when so many people have such high expectations for him.

“It is hard winning on the PGA Tour, they're the best players in the world. Anytime you have the opportunity to win it's a cool feeling to try to win a golf tournament coming down the last couple holes.

“Today I executed the shots, I made a couple putts and that was the difference. It's very reassuring to know that I can sort of go from where I was a couple weeks ago to winning a tournament in sort of a quick turnaround.”

Tournament host Tiger Woods chats with new Genesis Invitational champion Ludvig Ãberg
Tournament host Tiger Woods chats with new Genesis Invitational champion Ludvig Ãberg | Micharl Owens/Getty Images

That was in reference to him feeling under the weather in the Farmers Insurance Open at the same venue then being forced to withdraw from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am.

“I think it's just sort of the comeback from the last couple weeks,” he admitted of what had pleased him most about his third win in the professional ranks, one which saw him jump two spots to fourth in the world rankings.

“I sort of felt like I wasn't really myself, wasn't feeling great, wasn't swinging great, sort of struggled a bit at home last week with how I was playing. Was nice to come here sort of starting to feel like myself again and physically getting there. It means a lot.

“This is the best feeling in golf and to be able to do what I did today is definitely going to help me going forward in the future.”

Aberg’s win came after Sepp Straka (The American Express), Rory McIlroy (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) and Thomas Detry (WM Phoenix Open) had also landed title triumphs in recent weeks on the US circuit.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler finished joint-third with Patrick Rodgers on nine under after signing off with a 66.

