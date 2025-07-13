'It feels amazing' - David Law boosts DP World Tour card bid with Czech Challenge win

Aberdonian up to third in Road to Mallorca Rankings in battle for 20 top-tour tickets

David Law boosted his bid to be back playing on the DP World Tour next year after shooting the lights out to land a second title triumph on the HotelPlanner Tour.

The Aberdonian followed an opening 71 with blistering efforts of 62-62-63 to win the D+D REAL Czech Challenge by two shots with a 22-under-par total at Royal Beroun Golf Club.

David Law shows off the trophy after winning the D+D REAL Czech Challenge at Royal Beroun Golf Club in Beroun, Czech Republic | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Worth €48,000, the victory lifted Law from ninth to third in the Road to Mallorca Rankings, with the top 20 at the end of the Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A in November securing step ups to the DP World Tour.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “It was a tough day out there and at the start there wasn’t much wind, and you know all the guys are going to make birdies.

“I think it helped me going into the day two behind. I knew I had to get off to a fast start, which I thankfully did and from there it was about making as many birdies as possible.”

Law landed his maiden win on what was called the Challenge Tour at the time in the 2018 SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge at Macdonald Spey Valley in Aviemore.

That helped him graduate to the DP World Tour the following year, when he won the ISPS Handa Vic Open in just his fifth start on the main tour.

The two-time Scottish Amateur champion finished 49th on the Race to Dubai before losing his season at the top table after ending up 119th on the points list last year.

“I am really determined to get my DP World Tour card back,” he said. “This win has given me huge confidence and one of my goals was to be in contention more.

“The standard is incredibly high out here but practicing those feelings when being in contention don’t change whether you’re on the DP World Tour or HotelPlanner Tour.

David Law is up to third in the HotelPlanner Tour Road to Mallorca Rankings | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

“I’ve managed to get into contention this year and I am just hoping for more of the same. Looking to put myself in uncomfortable situations and get stronger as a result.”