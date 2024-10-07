In-form Scottish golfer gets opportunity to tee up on PGA Tour in Bermuda

Robertson and Locke both teeing up in Tartan Pro Tour finale with Challenge Tour cards secured

Graeme Robertson, the most successful player on Scottish soil this year, has been handed an opportunity to secure a PGA Tour start next month.

The Grangemouth-attached professional, who has already topped the PGA in Scotland Order of Merit and is on course to do likewise on the Tartan Pro Tour, is heading to the Caribbean later this month. “I got an invite to play in the Goslings Invitational in Bermuda on 21-24 October,” said Robertson. “It’s a 54-hole tournament with 60 pros and the winner gets a start in the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship in November.”

It will be a tall order, of course, but, based on how he’s played this year, there’s no reason why the former European Universities’ champion can’t get himself into the mix. Along with Sam Locke, Robertson has secured a Challenge Tour card for next season through the Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit and, in addition, won both the Loch Lomond Whiskies Scottish PGA Championship and Northern Open on the PGA in Scotland circuit.

“I couldn’t be happier with how I’ve played this year,” he admitted. “I felt a lot of pressure at various points of the year and handled it well. What’s pleased me most is the scores I’ve been producing on tough golf courses, most notably a 62 at Ladybank and a 62 at Spey Valley. This is my third year fully back at it as a pro and to get a Challenge Tour card is great progress. I’ve still got the DP World Tour Q-School to come, so hopefully I can get one of the main tour cards there. But it’s nice to know I’ve guaranteed a place on the Challenge Tour for next year.”

Heading into this week’s season-ending Tour Championship on the Tartan Pro Tour at Trump International Golf Links, Locke reckons he needs a “miracle” to deny Robertson topping the Order of Merit. But, helped by three wins on the circuit, the Aberdonian is also delighted to have at least secured a step up to the second-tier tour next season.

“It was my aim right from the start of the year and to get it done with one event to go is good,” said Locke, who won the Silver Medal as the leading amateur in The Open at Carnoustie in 2018. I’ve got Q-School coming up and my goal now is to go and try and get a main tour card there. That would make what has already been a good year a great year.”

Set up by Paul Lawrie to provide playing opportunities for home-based players during the Covid pandemic, the Tartan Pro Tour has gone from strength to strength. Thirty players are teeing it up at Trump International Golf Links this week, with consistent performer John Henry and Greg Dalziel, who played in last week’s Dunhill Links Championship, also in the field battling for a £30,000 top prize.