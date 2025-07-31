In-form Daniel Young leads strong starts by home players in Scottish Challenge

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been an encouraging season so far for Scottish players on the HotelPlanner Tour and the Saltire was prominent on a leaderboard again in the first round of the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A.

The £250,000 event is being held for the first time at Schloss Roxburghe and a posse of home players, including recent winner David Law, in-form Daniel Young and four-time DP World Tour winner Marc Warren, made promising starts at the picturesque Kelso venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Young during day one of the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A at Schloss Roxburghe near Kelso | Ross Parker/Getty Images

On a day when around half the field finished in red figures, Law opened with a five-under-par 66, matching a morning effort from Rory Franssen, who secured his spot in the field through the Tartan Pro Tour.

Warren, meanwhile, carded a 65 while Young, who has finished in the top three in his last two starts on the DP World Tour feeder circuit, sits even closer to the lead after signing for a 64, which was illuminated by an eagle at the par-5 fifth.

Englishman Will Enefer set a blistering pace with a ten-under 61, with three of his compatriots, Tom Lewis, Joshua Berry and David Horsey, also to the fore, but, at the same time, it was a strong start by the home contingent.

“I played really nicely on the back nine, hitting a lot of nice approaches, and it was nice to birdie the last as that gives me a nice boost going into tomorrow,” said Perth man Young after coming home in 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Conditions today were pretty good, with not much wind at all, and I think the course was gettable. The rest of the week is set to be the same, so it could be a low-scoring week.

“I’d had a couple of good weeks before having a couple of weeks off then playing in the Open, where I played relatively well and it was pleasing to get off to a really nice start today.

“I think anyone wants to win their home event and it would be a nice week if we could lift the trophy on Sunday, but there’s a heck of a lot of golf to go, especially with the scoring this low.”

Two-time Tartan Pro Tour winner this year Rory Franssen pictured during the first round at Schloss Roxburghe | Ross Parker/Getty Images

Czech Challenge winner Law was bogey-free while Franssen, a two-time winner on the Tartan Pro Tour this season, signed for six birdies and one bogey. “It was good out there today,” said the Inverness man, “I was pleased with it, definitely, as it’s a good start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I holed some longer ones, which always helps. I think I just managed it well. The pins are in tough spots and I was on the right side of them most of the time, which was pretty good. I just hope I can build on it. There’s a long way to go, but it’s a good start and we’ll see what happens.”

The Dave Thomas-designed course, which previously staged the Scottish Seniors Open and a First Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School, sits close to the River Tweed. “It’s beautiful,” declared Franssen of this week’s venue.

Lewis, a two-time DP World Tour winner, finished runner-up to Justin Thomas in the 2020 WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational. Back trying to regain a seat at the top table, the 34-year-old opened with a bogey-free effort that included a hole out from 118 yards for an eagle 2 at the 12th.

“It’s more of a golf course than we have been playing in recent weeks,” said Lewis. “When I say that, it is challenging. It is more American. It’s got more undulations and more penal tee shots. It suits my eye and I am enjoying it.”