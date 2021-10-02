Hockey: Keeper Cara McAllister Clydesdale Western hero in women's premiership win over Edinburgh University

Hockey round-up

Watsonians destroyed GHK’s winning run with a 3-1 win, their scorers were Emily Dark at a penalty corner along with Ellie Stott and Sarah Jamieson who also found the target.

Glasgow University marched into pole position with a comfortable 5-1 win over Erskine Stewart’s Melville, Zara Mason scored twice while Ciara Forgie, Lucy Smith and Corrie Hay got the others.

A hat-trick from Rona Stewart was the catalyst for the Wildcats’ 8-1 mauling of Dundee Wanderers while Gordonians beat Grove by the odd goal in three.

Uddingston surpassed themselves with a crushing 7-1 win at Grove Menzieshill in the men’s Premiership, the side that finished second in March 2020. The Lanarkshire side relied on their youngsters, Finn Halliday scored a hat-trick, Gavin Mackenzie got two while Louis Gardiner and veteran Jackie Tran were also on target.

Edinburgh University passed up the chance to put the pressure on Grange and the Wildcats by going down 4-3 to Clydesdale, the defeat was prompted a hat-trick of penalty corners from Andrew Allan. The students’ goals came from a Ben Pearson double and Keir Robb.

Kelburne’s chances of taking pole position were sunk by a waterlogged pitch at Glasgow Green which left the match against Watsonians at 0-0 after the first quarter.