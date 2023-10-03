ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Prize money, how to watch in Scotland, format, fixtures, odds and teams
Cricket fans are looking forward to a sporting feast in the coming weeks.
The ICC Cricket World Cup will get underway on Thursday, October 6, when England take on New Zealand in the opening game.
It will then come to an end six weeks later when the final takes place on November 19.
In between the finest players in the cricketing world will do battle - here's everything you need to know.
What teams are playing in the Cricket World Cup?
The following 10 countries have qualified and will battle it out for the trophy in the coming weeks:
- India
- Afghanistan
- Australia
- Bangladesh
- England
- New Zealand
- Pakistan
- South Africa
- Sri Lanka
- Netherlands
What is the format?
Each country will play the other nine countries once, with two points up for grabs for a win and one for a draw.
The top four teams after the round-robin will then progress to the semi-finals - with the top team playing the fourth, and the second playing the third. The winners of the semi-finals will then play in the final.
What's the prize money?
There is around £8.2 million up for grabs, with the winner getting approximately £3.3 million, the runner up around £1.6 million and the two losing semi-finalists getting roughly £660,000
Who are the favourites?
India are favourites to win their home tournament priced at 9/5, followed by England (16/5), Australia (7/2), Pakistan (13/2) and South Africa (15/2).
Where is the Cricket World Cup taking place?
India is hosting this year's tournament, with matches taking place at ten host stadiums as follows:
- Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium
- Bangalore, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
- Chennai, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium
- Delhi, Arun Jaitley Stadium
- Dharamshala, HPCA Stadium
- Hyderabad, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
- Kolkata, Eden Gardens
- Lucknow, BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium
- Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium
- Pune, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
What's the schedule?
Here are the full list of fixtures and when they start in the UK.
October 5 - England vs New Zealand (9.30am)
October 6 - Pakistan vs Netherlands (9.30am)
October 7 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (9.30am)
October 8 - India vs Australia (9.30am)
October 9 - New Zealand vs Netherlands (9.30am)
October 10 - England vs Bangladesh (6.00am)
October 10 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (9.30am)
October 11 - India vs Afghanistan (9.30am)
October 12 - Australia vs South Africa (9.30am)
October 13 - New Zealand vs Bangladesh (9.30am)
October 14 - India vs Pakistan (9.30am)
October 15 - England vs Afghanistan (9.30am)
October 16 - Australia vs Sri Lanka (9.30am)
October 17 - South Africa vs Netherlands (9.30am)
October 18 - New Zealand vs Afghanistan (9.30am)
October 19 - India vs Bangladesh (9.30am)
October 20 - Australia vs Pakistan (9.30am)
October 21 - Netherlands vs Sri Lanka (6.00am)
October 21 - England vs South Africa (9.30am)
October 22 - India vs New Zealand (9.30am)
October 23 - Pakistan vs Afghanistan (9.30am)
October 24 - South Africa v Bangladesh (9.30am)
October 25 - Australia vs Netherlands (9.30am)
October 26 - England vs Sri Lanka (9.30am)
October 27 - Pakistan vs South Africa (9.30am)
October 28 - Australia vs New Zealand (6.00am)
October 28 - Netherlands vs Bangladesh (9.30am)
October 29 - India vs England (8.30am)
October 30 - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (8.30am)
October 31 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh (8.30am)
November 1 - New Zealand vs South Africa (8.30am)
November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka (8.30am)
November 3 - Netherlands vs Afghanistan (8.30am)
November 4 - New Zealand vs Pakistan (5.00am)
November 4 - England vs Australia (8.30am)
November 5 - India vs South Africa (8.30am)
November 6 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (8.30am)
November 7 - Australia vs Afghanistan (8.30am)
November 8 - England vs Netherlands (8.30am)
November 9 - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, (8.30am)
November 10 - South Africa vs Afghanistan (8.30am)
November 11 - Australia vs Bangladesh (5.00am)
November 11 - England vs Pakistan (8.30am)
November 12 - India vs Netherlands (8.30am)
November 15 - First semi-final (8.30am)
November 16 - Second semi-final (8.30am)
November 19 - Final (8.30am)
Can I watch the Cricket World Cup on television?
Full live coverage of the Cricket World Cup will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with subscribers also able to stream the action via the Sky Go app. If you don't have Sky Sports you can still watch it via NOW TV, at a cost of £11.98 per day, or a month's subscription for £34.99. For more details head here.
