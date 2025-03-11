I should share my phone with you - PGA Tour chief on his DP World Tour hotline

Jay Monahan insists Wentworth counterpart is “fully understanding” about ongoing talks

Jay Monahan insists the PGA Tour and DP World Tour are both “fully understanding each other” about ongoing negotiations aimed at establishing a reunification at the top level in golf.

In recent weeks, Monahan has been part of a PGA Tour delegation that has held two meetings with US President Donald Trump in the White House, the second of which was also attended by Public Investment Fund chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

Speaking at his annual pre-event media conference at The Players Championship at Sawgrass on Tuesday, Monahan delivered another positive update about what has come out of those meetings, albeit without being able to add any meat to the bare bones.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan addresses the media ahead of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida | Getty Images

“The talks are real, they're substantial, and they're being driven at the top levels of both organisations,” said the PGA Tour commissioner. “Those talks have been significantly bolstered by President Trump's willingness to serve as a facilitator.

“President Trump is a lifelong golf fan. He believes strongly in the game's power and potential, and he has been exceedingly generous with his time and influence to help bring a deal together.

“He wants to see the game reunified. We want to see the game reunified. His involvement has made the prospect of reunification very real.”

Monahan was accompanied at the first White House meeting by Adam Scott, a member of the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council, with Tiger Woods, who also sits on that, joining the duo for the second meeting a fortnight ago.

“When you're in the midst of complex negotiations, particularly when you may be near a breakthrough, there are ebbs and flows in the discussion,” added Monahan. “The most important thing is the mutual respect that we've built over the last couple of years.

“We appreciate Yasir's innovative vision, and we can see a future where we welcome him on to our board and work together to move the global game forward.

“As part of our negotiations, we believe there's room to integrate important aspects of LIV Golf into the PGA Tour platform. We're doing everything that we can to bring the two sides together.

US President Donald Trump speaks with PGA Tour Commissioner during tyhe Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in 2017 | AFP via Getty Images

“That said, we will not do so in a way that diminishes the strength of our platform or the very real momentum we have with our fans and our partners. So while we've removed some hurdles, others remain. But like our fans, we still share the same sense of urgency to get to a resolution.

“Our team is fully committed to reunification. The only deal that we would regret is one that compromises the essence of what makes the game of golf and the PGA Tour so exceptional.”

No mention had been made of the DP World Tour until close to the end of an hour-long session in the media building at the Ponte Vedra Beach until Monahan was asked about its role in the negotiations.

The Wentworth-based circuit entered an alliance with the PGA Tour in November 2020 and was part of the framework agreement agreed with PIF in May 2023.

“I should share my phone with you,” said Monahan. “I'm on the phone with (DP World Tour CEO) Guy Kinnings virtually every single day. Guy and Eric [Nicoli, the European Tour Group chairman) are here for the week. Guy and Eric participated in our board meeting just a few weeks ago. I will be in the UK at their board meeting on March 24th.

“Anything that I and we are doing as it relates to our negotiations or thinking about how we're going to continue to improve as an organization, they are aware of, and I and they themselves go out of their way to make certain that we're both fully understanding each other as these conversations evolve.

“So when you make a commitment like we did to each other when we formed our alliance, that's a commitment, and I feel very proud of the way that we have both together honored that commitment. And again, I can't understate the importance of the role that they're playing as our partners.”

Away from the negotiations, Monahan announced that steps are to be taken by the PGA Tour to try and speed up play, starting with the publication of stats later this season.

In addition, a new speed-of-play policy, which will include assessing penalty strokes for slow play, on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Americas will begin next month while range finders will be tested at the six PGA Tour events between The Masters and PGA Championship.