'I retired the driver and 3-wood' - winning formula at Blairgowrie on Tartan Pro Tour

Rory Franssen records impressive three-shot success in second event of new season

Rory Franssen put a frustrating 2024 campaign behind him to land an impressive win in the Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters presented by Petrasco - the second event of the new Tartan Pro Tour season.

The 26-year-old, who is attached to Auchterarder but is currently based in St Andrews, followed opening rounds of 71-65 with a closing 69 for an 11-under-par total to land a £4500 top prize by three shots.

Former Scottish Boys’ champion Will Porter and Glenbervie’s Fraser Moore shared second spot as Franssen added to a breakthrough win on Paul Lawrie’s circuit almost exactly two years ago at Fairmont St Andrews.

Aucterarder-attached Rory Franssen shows off the trophy after winning the Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters presented by Petrasco | Tartan Pro Tour

“Yeah, it is always a nice way to start the year,” he admitted of landing an early success, with anyone who can claim three title triumphs this season earning automatic promotion to the Hotel Planner Tour.

Asked what had been the secret behind his victory, he replied laughing: “To be honest, I just retired the driver and 3-wood after the first round! I didn’t have a 2-iron in the bag, but I put it in for the 3-wood for the second and third round.

“I was in play more so had more looks basically. It was really firm and rolling out loads, so you could get away with a 2-iron and still have lots of looks if you got it close.”

Second-round 65 contained eight birdies

Franssen’s second-round effort on the Lansdowne Course contained eight birdies, including five in six holes on the front nine, while he carded five birdies on the final day and three bogeys, including one to finish.

“Not until the last, to be honest, and I made a bit of a mess of it,” he said when asked when he thought it was going to be job done on this occasion. “I never find it comfortable coming down the back nine, but once I was on the fringe and had a few putts for it I was able to relax a bit.”

For the second year running, two Hotel Planner Tour cards are up for grabs on the circuit and Franssen looks as though he is determined to make up for lost time last season.

“This is my third full season as a pro, though I missed half a season last year with a wrist injury,” said the former Scotland international. “I missed seven events on the Tartan Pro Tour, so my goal is to try and stay healthy for the full season this year and give it a good go.

Winner ‘still finding feet’ in paid ranks

“The more you play professional, probably the more comfortable you become with it. I think I am still finding my feet in terms of that and playing for money is obviously different. Yeah, just gradually starting to feel more comfortable with it all, I would say.”

Franssen, who grew up in Inverness, dabbled a bit on the Alps Tour at the start of his professional career but is feeling a lot happier trying to progress his career on home soil.

“It’s a great chance,” he said of the opportunities that are provided on the Tartan Pro Tour since it became an official Satellite Tour for the Hotel Planner Tour. “It’s such a well-run tour. Yeah, it is just brilliant as the chance is there for you.

“Every year there seems to be something else added in, which is more incentive to stay in Scotland and play. Yeah, you should just play this tour if you are at this level - there is no point in travelling when you have a brilliant tour on your doorstep.”

Tartan Pro Tour ‘getting better and better’

Englishman Mark Young won the season-opening Montrose Links Masters presented by Montrose Port Authority last week as way more players from the south of the border start to turn their attention to the Scottish circuit.

“They are obviously catching on to how good a tour it is,” noted Franssen, who does a bit of caddying at Kingsbarns Golf Links when he’s not playing. “It is going to be getting better and better so you need to keep trying to produce your best golf and hopefully it pays off.”

Each picking up £2875, Porter started birdie-birdie in last round and went on to add three more gains before dropping his sole shot of the day at the last while Fraser Moore was out in 30 in his second round and started the closing circuit with an eagle.