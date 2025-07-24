'I left a bit out there' - Stephen Gallacher on strong Senior Open debut
Stephen Gallacher had mixed feelings after marking his ISPS HANDA Senior Open debut with a sub-par effort at Sunningdale.
On the one hand, the former Ryder Cup player was pleased to sign for a two-under-par 68, which left him sitting in the top 20 at the end of the opening round.
But, on a day when Scottish-based Kiwi Steven Alker set the pace with a seven-under 63, Gallacher was disappointed that he wasn’t closer to the lead.
“I left a bit out there, to be honest,” he said after covering the first ten holes in four under before dropping shots at the 12th and 18th at the Berkshire venue. “I only missed one green and two fairways, just didn’t hole the putts.
“My golf was very strong. Disappointed to bogey the last but, apart from that, it was okay as it’s not an easy course at all. The wind was swirling a little bit, so under par is not a bad start.”
Alker, who has been one of the dominant forces in the senior ranks since turning 50, signed for an eagle and six birdies while defending champion K.J. Choi and US Senior Open champion Padraig Harrington also made strong starts.
South African duo Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, as well as Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez, who holed out for an eagle-2 at the third, are also to the fore on a star-studded leaderboard.
‘Good thing about being out here is that you feel you can win again’
But, having already given a good account of himself in his two senior major appearances this year, Gallacher said: “The good thing about being out here is that you feel you can compete and win again.
“When you were getting to 48 and 49 and playing well but just making the cut, it’s a tough one mentally to get your head round.
“Out here the mindset is different. You are trying to get in contention on a Sunday and that’s what you play golf for. It kind of rejuvenates you a bit.”
Paul Lawrie had Alker in his sights after going out in four under before a disappointing finish left him having to settle for a 71, matching Colin Montgomerie’s score earlier in the day. David Drysdale signed for a 70 on his debut.
