'I have a chance' - Colin Montgomerie seeking first win in more than five years

Colin Montgomerie has leader in sights heading into last day in Staysure Marbella Legends

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Montgomerie has a first global win in more than five years in his sights heading into the final round of the Staysure Marbella Legends, the opening event of the 2025 Legends Tour campaign.

After following his opening six-under-par 65 at Aloha Golf Club with a battling 70 in Saturday’s second circuit on the Costa del Sol, the 61-year-old Scot sits second and just two shots off the lead, held by Englishman Simon Griffiths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local hero Miguel Angel Jimenez, fresh from winning the Hassan Trophy II in Morocco, a former DP World Tour event that is now staged on the Champions Tour, is one further back and lurking ominously, as is 2024 Legends Tour No 1 Peter Baker on seven under.

Colin Montgomerie battled to a second-round 70 in the Staysure Marbella Legends at Aloha Golf Club | Octavio Passos/Getty Images

However, Montgomerie is relishing the chance to land a tenth Legends Tour title triumph and a first victory globally since coming out on top in the Invesco QQQ Championship on the Champions Tour in November 2019.

“Looking forward to it,” said the eight-time DP World Tour No 1. “Yeah, I need another 65 because, no matter where you are playing - the Champions Tour, the Legends Tour, the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour - it's very, very difficult to win.”

Griffiths may be an unknown quantity to many, but, after being crowned as the circuit’s Barry Lane Rookie of the Year last season, he is now bidding to land a second win on the circuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's always someone that has their week or does well and putts well and holes out and has the run of the ball,” added Montgomerie of the task facing him in a bid to land what would be a 55th professional victory.

“So I've got to be that guy tomorrow. I've got to be that guy that goes out tomorrow and shoots 65 and then I have a half a chance.”

After signing for nine birdies in his eye-catching opening salvo, Montgomerie started bogey-bogey from the tenth in the second round before then mixing five birdies with one dropped shot thereafter.

“I was quite proud because it was easy to let that go, you know,” he admitted. “To be four under from then on was okay. I need a very good round tomorrow, but, at the same time, I have a chance and that's the main thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Gallacher, who is making his Legends Tour debut after turning 50 in November, sits on six under, which is joint-eighth, alongside Gary Orr. As was the case in round one, Gallacher only had one bogey on his card.

After a second-round 70, Paul Lawrie is joint-22nd on two under, one ahead of Scott Drummond while Euan McIntosh (one over), Greig Hutcheon (two over) and Andrew Oldcorn (eight over) are all outside the top 30.

Daniel Young pictured during the NTT DATA Pro Am at Fancourt Golf Estate in George, South Africa. | Luke Walker/Getty Images

Elsewhere, Scottish duo Daniel Young and Ryan Lumsden are both sitting inside the top ten heading into the last day of the Hotel Planner Tour’s NTT Data Pro-Am at Fancourt in South Africa.

Having carded a third-round 67 to move to 13 under, Young sits joint-seventh, just ahead of Lumsden after he signed for a 68.