'I felt ready to win' - Ryder Cup hopeful makes stunning PGA Tour breakthrough

Thomas Detry creates history as first Belgian to land victory on US circuit

Thomas Detry reckons he’d be ready for a Ryder Cup debut at Bethpage Page Black in September after winning for the first time on the PGA Tour in front of rowdy American fans in the WM Phoenix Open.

The 32-year-old created history by becoming the first Belgian to taste victory on the US circuit and did so in style as he finished with four straight birdies in a closing 65 at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona to win by seven shots.

“Incredible,” said Detry of his success, which came in his 68th start on the PGA Tour. “I felt nervous yesterday morning, and last night didn't sleep great. I woke up this morning early, 4am, couldn't fall back asleep.

“But I kind of really trusted myself. I felt like I've been doing a lot of really good things in the past to put myself in that position, and I felt like I was kind of ready to win. So, deep inside, this one nobody was going to take it away from me.”

Detry, who won on the Challenge Tour in 2016 and had come close a few times to landing a maiden DP World Tour victory before securing his PGA Tour card, is up to second in the FedEx Cup Standings behind Austrian Sepp Straka.

Thomas Detry of Belgium poses with the winner's trophy after winning the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona. | Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The win also boosted Detry’s hopes of becoming just the third Belgian to play in the Ryder Cup after Nicolas Colsaerts (2012) and Thomas Pieters (2016).

“I feel like the atmosphere at Bethpage would be pretty similar to this, especially for me as a European. Lots of people shouting at me,” said Detry with a smile of September’s clash in New York.

“The Ryder Cup is something that I really want to be part of. I don't want to say it's a goal. Like I don't play golf this year to reach that Ryder Cup team. I think my good game and my achieving my goals will kind of naturally qualify me for the Ryder Cup team.

“I've been watching the Ryder Cup now on TV every single year, and being part of it would definitely be a dream. But I'm not really getting ahead of myself. I'm not getting over-excited. It's still a very long way away. There's still lots of golf to be played.”

Bob MacIntyre, who partnered Detry in last year’s Zurich Classic in New Orleans, recorded his first top-ten finish of the new PGA Tour season after ending up in joint-sixth.

The Genesis Scottish Open champion had moved into a tie for second after stiffing his tee shot at the par-3 12th to be four under for the day.

However, he was then unable to make birdies at either the 13th or 15th - two par 5s - as he signed off with a 67 to end up on 15 under par.

The Oban man would have been slightly disappointed at the end but, nonetheless, it was a solid week’s work heading into the next Signature Event, the Genesis Invitational starting at Torrey Pines on Thursday.