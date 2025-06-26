Hugh Grant stuns Scottish golfer during 25-round MND fundraiser in East Lothian
Hollywood superstar and golf fanatic Hugh Grant stunned an exhausted fundraiser by turning up mid-round to cheer him on during a five-day golf marathon in East Lothian.
The actor was enjoying a round at Luffness Golf Club when he heard about Graeme Smeaton playing 25 rounds of golf in just five days to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) research.
During the marathon challenge, which was inspired by the late Doddie Weir, Mr Smeaton hit more than 2,200 shots and survived on just 25 hours of sleep.
On hearing about the challenge, which took place earlier this month, Grant reportedly jumped into a golf buggy and made a beeline for Smeaton’s group, asking with a grin: “Which one of you is the crazy one?”
Mr Smeaton, founder of golf apparel brand Royal & Awesome, said: “It was mad – just not what you expect to see in the middle of a round. He was so charming, kind and encouraging – just as you’d imagine. He shook my hand, posed for a photo and wished me luck. It gave me a massive lift and really spurred me on.”
Challenge involved playing six courses in East Lothian
Playing five full rounds every day, the challenge involved playing six top courses in East Lothian, where Mr Smeaton was joined by a host of high-profile supporters, including former Scotland rugby internationals John Barclay, Roger Baird and Andy Irvine.
He was also supported by friends and family of Scott Stewart, a much-loved figure in Scottish golf and a passionate MND campaigner, who sadly died from the disease in December last year.
“To share the experience with so many people, especially Scott’s friends and family, was incredibly moving,” admitted Mr Smeaton. “The support I received throughout was unbelievable. The wind was brutal at times, but the camaraderie kept me going.”
So far, Mr Smeaton has raised more than £11,000 for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, with donations continuing to come in. The Foundation, launched by the late Weir, funds vital research to find effective treatments and ultimately a cure for MND.
Mr Smeaton said: “I feel lucky to have been able to play a small part in raising money and awareness. I know Doddie and Scott would’ve got a kick out of the madness of it all.”
To donate, visit justgiving.com/page/graeme-smeaton-2.
