Huge sponsorship boost for Genesis Scottish Open announced

Premium luxury Korean car brand commits to title backing through 2030

The Scottish Open was handed a huge boost on the eve of the 2025 edition after Genesis extended its title sponsorship through 2030.

The premium luxury Korean car brand came on board when the event became co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour in 2022.

The current deal had one more year to run after this one, but an extension has been secured ahead of Bob MacIntyre’s title defence this week at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

“Golf and Genesis share the same values: respect, integrity and excellence. Both demand attention to detail and unwavering commitment to quality,” said José Muñoz, President & CEO of Genesis.

“Renewing the Genesis Scottish Open through 2030 is a natural extension of our commitment to the game of golf and the communities it helps around the world.”

Xander Schauffe won the first staging under the Genesis title banner before Rory McIlroy then MacIntyre lifted the title after dramatic finishes in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

“Genesis continues to be an incredible partner to the game of golf worldwide and they have been pivotal in growing the Genesis Scottish Open into one of the world’s premier tournaments,” said Guy Kinnings, Chief Executive Officer of the DP World Tour.

“We have once again welcomed a star-studded field to the impressive venue here at Renaissance Club this week and this long-term agreement allows us to develop ambitious plans to further elevate the tournament in every way, alongside Genesis and our Strategic Alliance partners at the PGA Tour.”

Last year’s event boasted the fifth-strongest field in golf in 2024, with five of the top ten and four current major champions spearheading another stellar line up this week.