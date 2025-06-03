How to buy tickets for first DP World Tour event on Donald Trump's Scottish course

Discount on offer for Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at same venue the week before

Tickets for the 2025 Scottish Championship are now on general sale, with a limited number at an Early Bird price available for the event at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen.

The $2.75 million tournament on 7-10 August will be the first DP World Tour event to be staged at the venue owned by US President Donald Trump.

It is part of an exciting double-header, with the Legends Tour’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship also being played on the Martin Hawtree-designed course the week before.

Fans who purchase a ticket to either of the events are being offered a 25 per cent discount for a ticket to the other event.

Last held in 2020 at Fairmont St Andrews and won then by Spaniard Adrian Otaegui, the Scottish Championship will be the penultimate event in the Closing Swing, the fifth and final Global Swing which forms phase one of the DP World Tour’s 2025 season.

Rory Colville, Head of Championships at the European Tour Group, said: “Trump International Golf Links Scotland is a spectacular venue and will provide a true test for our members as the Scottish Championship returns to the Race to Dubai schedule.

“We are excited to welcome spectators back to the Scottish Championship for what promises to be a memorable event.”