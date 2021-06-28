Andy Murray and Wimbledon share a special bond.

Since his first match in the 2005 men's singles at SW19, Murray has carried the hopes of a nation on his broadening shoulders.

Tennis fans desperate for a British Wimbledon men's champion have roared the Scot on during his 12 previous appearances at the Championship.

Andy Murray became the first British tennis player in 77 years to win the men's singles championship at Wimbledon in 2012. (Pic: Getty)

Over that time they have been treated to unimaginable highs - and one or two tears - as Murray became one of the world's best tennis players of his generation.

Here's a look back at Murray's tournament record and the years he won Wimbledon.

How many times has Andy Murray won Wimbledon?

Wimbledon in numbers. Graphic: Kim Mogg / JPIMedia.

Andy Murray has won the men's singles at Wimbledon twice - in 2013 and 2016.

In 2013, Murray overcame Novak Djokovic in straight sets to become the first British man to win the Wimbledon singles title since Fred Perry in 1936.

Murray, en route to the final, was in fine form and broke another record previously held by Perry - British player with the most Grand Slam wins to his name.

A gruelling three-hour and 10-minute match against the Serb, Djokovic, ended with Murray taking the fourth championship point in a 6-4 7-5 6-4 victory.

Murray, aged 26, roared with delight before sinking to his knees on the hallowed Wimbledon grass.

He celebrated with family and support team in the stands before returning for an emotional presentation where he became the first men's singles player to lift the coveted trophy in 77 years.

Murray's second Wimbledon win came in 2016 when he beat Canadian Milos Raonic, ranked third in the world at the time, who had beaten Roger Federer in the semi-finals that year.

Murray overcame Raonic 6-4 7-6 7-6 in two hours and 48 minutes to meet expectations for another Wimbledon title and a third Grand Slam of his career.

Emotions ran high once again, with Murray saying afterwards: "I’ve had some great moments here and some tough losses, and I’m proud to have my hands on the trophy again."

Andy Murray's Wimbledon record

Murray has reached three Wimbledon finals, winning two, and bowed out of the Championship at the semi-finals on four occasions and the quarter-finals on three occasions.

2005 - 3rd round 2006 - 4th round 2007 - Did not play 2008 - Quarter finals 2009 - Semi finals 2010 - Semi finals 2011 - Semi finals 2012 - Runner up 2013 - WON 2014 - Quarter finals 2015 - Semi finals 2016 - WON 2017 - Quarter finals 2018 - Did not play 2019 - Did not play 2020 - No Wimbledon Championship die to Covid pandemic 2021 - Wildcard entry

Since turning pro in 2005, Murray has won 678 matches in his career, reached the top of the world rankings, won three Grand Slams, two Olympic gold medals and the Davis Cup with GB.

Is Andy Murray playing at Wimbledon 2021?

Andy Murray was given a wildcard entry to the 2021 Wimbledon Championship.