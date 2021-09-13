Andy Murray plays for the first time since losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in New York two weeks ago.

The World No 112 is the fifth seed for the Challenger event in Brittany and he begins his campaign against Germany’s Yannick Maden (World No 240) on Monday.

Murray suffered a gruelling five-set defeat by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the US Open, but his performance levels showed that he is able to compete at the top level and he will go into the event as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Richard Gasquet is the top seed, with the draw full of talented Frenchman including Gilles Simon, Arthur Rinderknech and Benjamin Bonzi

How can I watch Murray this week?

All ATP Challenger events – the level beneath the main tour – are screened free-to-air on the organisation’s Challenger TV platform, which can be accessed here.

If Murray wins, he will play either a qualifier or Russia’s Roman Safiullin on Wednesday or Thursday.