How can I watch Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray at Indian Wells? When are Raducanu and Murray playing next?

Emma Raducanu during a practice session at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The 18-year-old will play her first match since that fairy-tale run in New York in the early hours of Saturday morning when she takes on Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the Californian desert.

It is a measure of Raducanu's new-found fame not just in the UK but across the world that she has been chosen to headline the night session at one of the biggest events on the WTA and ATP Tours.

In the nearly four weeks since lifting the trophy at Flushing Meadows, Raducanu has mixed the life of an A-lister with quiet time at home in Bromley trying to digest her achievement.

Andy Murray plays a forehand during a practice session at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"The final was an amazing match," she said of her victory over fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez.

"I think the level and quality, I really realised that whilst re-watching it. It was such a cool experience and sometimes you do just rewind and relive the moment and the feelings.

"It's great to reflect and have that so gradually it sort of sinks in. I am just super proud of the achievement. I am now looking forward. I am not going to cling on to that. I am still hungry for more."

Indian Wells is set to be the first of four tournaments Raducanu will play in just over a month, with the teenager having also signed up for events in Moscow, Romania and Austria.

Strong performances could see her qualify for the eight-woman end-of-season WTA Finals, although Raducanu maintained that is not a major ambition.

"I think that's thinking very far ahead," she said. "I just want to focus on the tournament that I'm playing in the moment. I entered all the tournaments but that's just to give myself the option really, I'm not 100 per cent sure what I'm going to do right now."

Andy Murray is also in action at Indian Wells after receiving a wild card for the tournament.

The former world number one is due to play France's Adrian Mannarino in the first round at Indian Wells in the early hours of Saturday.

It comes after Murray was reunited with his wedding ring, and the tennis shoes it was attached to, after it went missing when he left them under his car overnight to dry out.

In an Instagram video posted late on Thursday, which was shared on Twitter by the ATP Tour, Murray said: "I just want to send a quick message to say a huge thanks for all the messages and also to everyone for sharing the story about the shoes and the wedding ring.

"(I) had to make a few calls today and chat to the security at the hotel and everything.

"Little update for everyone," he said as he raised the shoes into view.

"Would you believe it, they still absolutely stink but the shoes are back, the wedding ring is back and I'm back in the good books. Let's go."

In an earlier post, Murray light-heartedly appealed for the return of the ring - to help him smooth things over with his frustrated wife.

How to watch and live stream Indian Wells Masters in the UK

You can tune in to watch both Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray’s next matches on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch the entire tournament unfold. Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month.

When is Raducanu playing?

Emma Raducanu is due on court for her second round clash with Aliaksandra Sasnovich at approximately 2.00am UK time.

What is Murray playing