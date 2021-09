The big-serving Pole booked his place in the last eight with a comfortable 6-2 6-3 victory over Frenchman Lucas Pouille on Thursday.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The match, which will be the pair’s second-ever meeting, is scheduled second on Court Centrale in Metz on Friday and is expected to start around 2.30pm. Amazon Prime Video will show live coverage.