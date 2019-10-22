One For Arthur among Aintree hopefuls in Kelso steeplechase

Racegoers at Kelso on Saturday will have the chance to see some Grand National contendrs in action in the. Paxtons Exclusively Kverneland Handicap Steeplechase

One For Arthur won this race on route to his famous victory in the 2017 Grand National at Aintree.

Milnathort trainer Lucinda Russell bids to repeat the feat and has also given an entry to Big River, who could well also be Aintree bound following his placed effort at the Cheltenham Festival and a fine fifth in the Scottish Grand National.

Vintage Clouds, who was placed in both the Scottish and the Welsh Grand Nationals before falling at the first at Aintree this year, is one of two entries for Sue Smith – the other being Sharp Response, who was last seen winning the North Yorkshire National at Catterick.

Sharing top weight with One For Arthur is the Nigel Twiston-Davies trained Blue Flight, who has won twice and was runner-up on his previous visits to Kelso in the spring. Add in Stuart Coltherd’s stable star Captain Redbeard, the J P McManus-owned Irish raider Drumcliff, last year’s winner Dandy Dan, Michael Scudamore’s Mysteree (twice a runner up in the Eider Chase) and the promising Jonniesofa among thirteen entries and a mouth-watering race is in prospect.

At Newmarket today, Lady Bowthorpe can regain the winning thread in the AR Legal Fillies’ Handicap.

Switched up to a mile at Sandown recently, she was beaten just a neck by the favourite after a really noteworthy effort.

Over the same distance and with a 3lb rise, she still looks progressive and can make her presence felt.