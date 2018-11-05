Man gets drunk, steals horse, nearly ends up competing in $6m race

A man has been arrested after he drunkenly stole a racehorse and nearly ended up competing in the Breeders’ Cup in Kentucky.

Michael Wells-Rody is understood to have sneaked into a restricted area, stolen a horse and rode it towards the track entrance before officials were alerted to the incident.

The 24-year-old was described by police as “under the influence of alcoholic beverages” and was asked to get off the horse by officers.

Wells-Rody reportedly became “loud and disorderly” when asked to dismount by police.

According to local newspaper reports, he has been charged with disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication in a public place and is expected to appear at court later today.

The $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic was won by Accelerate at Churchill Downs while Enable, ridden by Frankie Dettori, became the first horse to win a Breeders’ Cup race as well as the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

The Breeders’ Cup is one of the focal points of the American racing calendar, and has been on the go since 1984.