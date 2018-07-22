Ginger Nut gives Richard Hannon victory at Newbury

By bob magill

The daughter of Sir Prancealot had got off the mark at the fifth time of asking at Windsor last time out, and hit the jackpot on this occasion when getting up close to the line in the five-furlong event.

Victory looked to be heading the way of the Bryan Smart-trained maiden Moojim, but with one final effort the 16-1 shot pounced late under Harry Bentley to prevail by a neck. Hannon, who saddled Tiggy Wiggy to victory in the race in 2014, and had seen his father, Richard senior, be successful many times before that, said: “The first few times we went to the races we were a little bit disappointed as she went off too quick.

“We tucked her in today. From the moment we purchased her she didn’t have an owner, but Chris and Jenny Powell came in and I said this filly would be ideal for the Super Sprint.

“They are good investors and that is what this race is all about, they have got their pay day. She is a very fast filly and it has all gone well.”

Earlier, Stratum reaped the benefit of a fine effort at Royal Ascot when running out an emphatic winner of the JLT Cup.

Third behind his Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Lagostovegas in the Ascot Stakes on his second start after a long absence, the five-year-old justified strong market support in the inaugural running of this extended two-mile handicap.

Robert Winston weaved his way through the field on the 11-4 favourite to lead at the business end and win cosily, continuing the fine run of his owner, Brighton chairman Tony Bloom, who was successful with Withhold in the Northumberland Plate. Kloud Gate was beaten three lengths in second place, with Coeur De Lion a neck away in third and Golden Wolf another head back in fourth.

Winston, who also rode the Roger Charlton-trained Withhold, said: “Everything went to plan and he settled well today. He had a hood on and had a grackle bit on. He had a much faster pace today and got into a lovely rhythm. It was just a matter of when I was going to get a gap in the straight.

“He came there with plenty in hand and quickened nicely in front. I don’t think we have seen the best of him yet. I think there is more to come. I think the possibility would be the Ebor next for him.”