Home stars confirmed for Scottish Championship at Trump International in Aberdeen

Ewen Ferguson and Connor Syme set to spearhead Scottish challenge in DP World Tour event

Recent KLM Open winner Connor Syme and three-time DP World Tour champion Ewen Ferguson are set to spearhead the home challenge in the Scottish Championship this summer.

The duo have been confirmed for the $2.75 million event at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire on 7-10 August along with former Genesis Scottish Open winner Rafa Cabrera Bello.

“It’s fantastic to see the Scottish Championship return to the DP World Tour schedule and I can’t wait to tee it up in front of the home crowds,” said Ferguson, who will defend his BMW International Open title in Munich next week.

“DP World Tour events in Scotland are always special for me and I’m very excited to see friends and family lining the fairways to cheer me on.”

Syme landed his breakthrough win on the circuit after producing a polished performance to win the KLM Open earlier this month.

He said of a home gig later in the summer: “We always receive such incredible support whenever and wherever we play in Scotland, and I know we are all looking forward to playing in front of Scottish fans at a spectacular links venue in August.”

Fans can experience two weeks of world-class golf at the one venue, with the Legends Tour’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship being held the week prior to the Scottish Championship.

Those who purchase a ticket to either the Scottish Championship or Staysure PGA Seniors Championship can receive a 25 per cent discount for a ticket to the other event.