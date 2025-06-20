Home duo denied in Scottish Senior Men's Open at Montrose
Home duo John Laurie and Richard Johnston were denied by Englishman John Kennedy in an exciting finish to the Scottish Senior Men’s Open at Montrose Links.
Helped by holing a monster birdie putt on the penultimate hole, Durham-based Kennedy won by two shots after posting scores of 67-70-72 for a four-under-par total.
Glasgow Golf Club member Laurie finished as his closest challenger after scores of 67-70-73, with Glenbervie man Johnston ending a further shot back along with two others but claiming third spot by virtue of a better last round.
It was the second successive year that the title ended up in English hands after Stephen Jensen’s second title triumph in the event at Moray 12 months ago.
“I can’t quite put it into words at this moment,” admitted Kennedy. “I’ve won a few county titles but this is the first national title I’ve won.
“Turning 55 last year gave me a new spark. I knew I was playing nice golf so pitching up and winning a national championship is an incredible feeling. I’m really proud.”
Laurie and Kennedy were locked together in the lead at three-under par facing similar birdie putts on the 53rd hole after the overnight leader, England’s Rupert Kellock, had fallen out of the picture.
New champion praises brother for green-reading skills
While Laurie left his birdie putt five foot short, Consett and District player Kennedy knocked his 30-footer and then watched Laurie miss his tricky par putt.
“I had a really good read on the putt and fortunately I hit it where I wanted and it popped into the hole - a great feeling,” added the new champion.
“My brother has been caddying this week. I’m quite blind and I use yellow golf balls and the one thing Gary can do is read a green. He confirmed what I thought so he does get some kudos for that one!”
The women’s equivalent takes place next week at Eyemouth.
