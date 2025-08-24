'He's put up with a lot this year' - US Ryder Cup vice captain on Keegan Bradley

Brandt Snedeker insists ‘nothing has been determined’ over US captain’s role at Bethpage Black

Keegan Bradley has still to decide if he’ll be the first playing captain in the Ryder Cup since Arnold Palmer in 1963, according to one of his vice captains for next month’s match at Bethpage Black.

Bradley, who sits 11th on the US points list, heads into the final round of the $40 million Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta on Sunday just three shots off the lead, held by Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay.

Keegan Bradley reacts on the 18th green during the third round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau have already secured automatic spots in the home team for the event’s 45th edition on 26-28 September.

The line up will be completed when six captain’s picks are announced on Wednesday, with it looking more and more likely that Bradley will be involved as a player on Long Island.

“There is nothing determined,” Brandt Snedeker, one of the US vice captains, told The Scotsman after finishing his final round in the DP World Tour’s Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry.

“We are going to wait and see how everything plays out and we’ll all put our heads together tonight and tomorrow and come up with the best 12 guys we think have the best chance to win.”

Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin and Maverick McNealy are others in contention for wildcards, as is Genesis Scottish Open champion Chris Gotterup.

“I’m sure it would be very difficult to be a playing captain,” added Snedeker, who was the FedEx Cup champion when losing to Paul Lawrie in the singles as Europe won at Medinah in 2012.

Brandt Snedeker, one of Keegan Bradley’s vice-captains for the Ryder Cup, pictured in action during the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

“But I think Keegan has shown this year that he is able to compartmentalise really well, as evidenced by the fact he has played really well.

“I think people don’t realise how much he has had going on behind the scenes. We’ve gotten small glimpses of it and to see the level of play he’s produced has been pretty impressive.

“We are wishing Keegan to go out there today and play well and get himself another win. He’s put up with a lot this year. He’s a lot on his plate and for him to play the way he has this year has been pretty impressive.

“You know, it is a great problem to have. You want all your great players playing great at the same time and it seems as if we have a bunch of Americans who are playing really good right now. It’s a great problem to have.”

Snedeker was speaking just before Matthew Fitzpatrick headed out in the final round holding a one-shot lead at The Belfry, where all the contenders for Luke Donald’s team had risen to the challenge in the final counting event.

“I give all these guys who are trying to make the team credit’

“I give all these guys who are trying to make the team credit as people don’t understand how much pressure they put on themselves,” said the nine-time PGA Tour winner.

“For these guys to go out on both teams and play as well as they have the last six weeks speaks of the quality players they are, how they can handle pressure, how they can compartmentalise.

“I am always super impressed to see the level of play kind of ratched up the last month of the season trying to make one of these teams.”

Snedeker, who was invited by tournament host Faldo, to play in the $3.5 million event at the Sutton Coldfield venue, finished on level par after a closing 72.

“I had a great time and it was my first time seeing The Belfry and getting to play here,” he declared. “It is a cool place to play four rounds here and see the history and understand why it is a special place.

